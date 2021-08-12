England vs India

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
India are 7 for 0
Match Details
- Date
- 12th - 16th Aug 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|5
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|0
|Total
|5.1 Overs
|6 - 0
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Anderson
|3
|1
|4
|0
|O.E. Robinson
|2.1
|1
|2
|0