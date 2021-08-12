Cricket Match
England
India
7-0 (6.1 ov)
England vs India
|India 1st
|7-0 (5.5 ov)
|India are 7 for 0
India 1st Innings7-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|5
|22
|0
|0
|22.73
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|2
|15
|0
|0
|13.33
|Extras
|0
|Total
|5.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|7
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|3
|1
|4
|0
|1.33
|O.E. Robinson
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 12th - 16th Aug 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
-
6.1
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
5.6
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.5
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.4
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.3
Ollie Robinson to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
5.2
Ollie Robinson to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.1
Ollie Robinson to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
4.6
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.5
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
4.4
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
4.3
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
4.2
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hameed.
-
4.1
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
3.6
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler. Excellent start from Robinson.
-
3.5
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
3.4
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.3
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.2
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.1
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.6
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.5
APPEAL! James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Root, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
2.4
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
2.3
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.2
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.1
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.6
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
1.5
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
1.4
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.3
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
1.2
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.1
Ollie Robinson to Rohit Sharma. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.6
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.5
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.4
James Anderson to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.3
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
0.2
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.