Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

29-2
In Play
Badge

India

191  (61.3 ov)

England trail India by 162 runs with 8 wickets remaining

England vs India

England vs India LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the fourth Test at The Kia Oval. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
2nd - 6th Sep 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
A G Wharf, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns b Bumrah 5
H. Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0
D.J. Malan Not out 12
J.E. Root Not out 12
Extras 0
Total 10.0 Overs 29 - 2
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Yadav 5 1 14 0
J.J. Bumrah 4.5 1 11 2
Full Bowling Card