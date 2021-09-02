England vs India

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England trail India by 162 runs with 8 wickets remaining
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd - 6th Sep 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|b Bumrah
|5
|H. Hameed
|c Pant b Bumrah
|0
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|12
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|12
|Extras
|0
|Total
|10.0 Overs
|29 - 2
Full Batting Card
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Yadav
|5
|1
|14
|0
|J.J. Bumrah
|4.5
|1
|11
|2