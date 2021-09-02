Cricket Match
England
30-2
India
191 (61.3 ov)
England vs India
|England 1st
|30-2 (10.1 ov)
|India 1st
|191All out (61.3 ov)
|England trail India by 161 runs with 8 wickets remaining
England 1st Innings30-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|b Bumrah
|5
|11
|0
|0
|45.45
|H. Hameed
|c Pant b Bumrah
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|12
|25
|2
|0
|48.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|13
|13
|3
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|10.1 Overs, 2 wkts
|30
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Burns 3.2ov
- 6 Hameed 3.6ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Yadav
|5
|1
|14
|0
|2.80
|J.J. Bumrah
|4.5
|1
|11
|2
|2.28
India 1st Innings191 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Bairstow b Woakes
|11
|27
|1
|0
|40.74
|K.L. Rahul
|lbw Robinson
|17
|44
|3
|0
|38.64
|C.A. Pujara
|c Bairstow b Anderson
|4
|31
|1
|0
|12.90
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Bairstow b Robinson
|50
|96
|8
|0
|52.08
|R.A. Jadeja
|c Root b Woakes
|10
|34
|2
|0
|29.41
|A.M. Rahane
|c Ali b Overton
|14
|47
|1
|0
|29.79
|R.R. Pant
|c Ali b Woakes
|9
|33
|1
|0
|27.27
|S.N. Thakur
|lbw Woakes
|57
|36
|7
|3
|158.33
|U.T. Yadav
|c Bairstow b Robinson
|10
|20
|1
|0
|50.00
|J.J. Bumrah
|run out (Burns)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Siraj
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|8lb
|8
|Total
|All Out, 61.3 Overs
|191
Fall of Wickets
- 28 Sharma 8.6ov
- 28 Rahul 13.5ov
- 39 Pujara 19.4ov
- 69 Jadeja 29.6ov
- 105 Kohli 42.5ov
- 117 Rahane 49.5ov
- 127 Pant 52.6ov
- 190 Thakur 60.6ov
- 190 Bumrah 61.1ov
- 191 Yadav 61.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|14
|3
|41
|1
|2.93
|O.E. Robinson
|17.3
|9
|38
|3
|2.17
|Woakes
|15
|6
|55
|4
|3.67
|Overton
|15
|2
|49
|1
|3.27
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd - 6th Sep 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
-
10.1
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
9.6
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
9.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
9.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
9.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
9.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
9.1
APPEAL! Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
8.6
FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
8.5
Umesh Yadav to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
8.4
FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Joe Root. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Nicely flicks it to the ropes.
-
8.3
Umesh Yadav to Joe Root. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
8.2
Umesh Yadav to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
8.1
Umesh Yadav to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
7.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.5
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
7.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Yadav.
-
7.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
7.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
7.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Yorker, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
6.6
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
6.5
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
6.4
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
6.3
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
6.2
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
6.1
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
5.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
5.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
5.4
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
5.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
5.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
5.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
4.6
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
4.5
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
4.4
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
4.3
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
4.2
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
4.1
Umesh Yadav to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
3.6
OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled, caught by Pant. Bumrah dismisses both the openers. Hameed departs for a duck.
-
3.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
3.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
3.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadeja.
-
3.2
OUT! Bowled. Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, inside edge. Bumrah gets his man. First wicket down for England.
-
3.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs.
-
2.6
Umesh Yadav to Haseeb Hameed. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
2.5
Umesh Yadav to Haseeb Hameed. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
2.4
Umesh Yadav to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
2.3
Umesh Yadav to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep point for 3 runs, run save by Jadeja.
-
2.2
Umesh Yadav to Rory Burns. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
2.1
Umesh Yadav to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Haseeb Hameed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
1.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Haseeb Hameed. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
0.6
Umesh Yadav to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
0.5
Umesh Yadav to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.4
Umesh Yadav to Rory Burns. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.3
Umesh Yadav to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.2
Umesh Yadav to Rory Burns. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Umesh Yadav to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
61.3
OUT! Caught. Ollie Robinson to Umesh Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, outside edge, caught by Bairstow. Bairstow takes the fourth catch in the evening. Indian got bundled out for 191. Thakur top-scored with 57. Kohli contributed 50 to his name. The top-order failed to contribute runs for their team. For England, Woakes picks up four wickets to his name. Robinson bagged three wickets. Do join us for England's first innings in a while.
-
61.2
Ollie Robinson to Mohammed Siraj. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
61.1
OUT! Run Out. Ollie Robinson to Umesh Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to first slip, direct hit by Burns, dropped catch by Overton. Lazzy running cost his wicket.