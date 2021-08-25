England vs India

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
India are 39 for 3
Match Details
- Date
- 25th - 29th Aug 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|11
|K.L. Rahul
|c Buttler b Anderson
|0
|C.A. Pujara
|c Buttler b Anderson
|1
|V. Kohli
|c Buttler b Anderson
|7
|A.M. Rahane
|Not out
|7
|Extras
|2nb, 11lb
|13
|Total
|19.0 Overs
|39 - 3
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Anderson
|8
|5
|6
|3
|O.E. Robinson
|4
|1
|8
|0
|S.M. Curran
|5
|2
|10
|0
|Ali
|1.3
|0
|3
|0