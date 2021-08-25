Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

India

39-3  (19.0 ov)

India are 39 for 3

England vs India

England vs India LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the third Test at Emerald Headingley. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
25th - 29th Aug 2021
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma Not out 11
K.L. Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0
C.A. Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1
V. Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7
A.M. Rahane Not out 7
Extras 2nb, 11lb 13
Total 19.0 Overs 39 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 8 5 6 3
O.E. Robinson 4 1 8 0
S.M. Curran 5 2 10 0
Ali 1.3 0 3 0
Full Bowling Card