England vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 40-3 (19.5 ov)
India are 40 for 3

India 1st Innings40-3

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma Not out 12 62 1 0 19.35
K.L. Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0 4 0 0 0.00
C.A. Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1 9 0 0 11.11
V. Kohli (c) c Buttler b Anderson 7 17 1 0 41.18
A.M. Rahane Not out 7 29 1 0 24.14
Extras 2nb, 11lb 13
Total 19.5 Overs, 3 wkts 40
To Bat: 
R.R. Pant,
R.A. Jadeja,
I. Sharma,
M. Shami,
J.J. Bumrah,
M. Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Rahul 0.5ov
  2. 4 Pujara 4.1ov
  3. 21 Kohli 10.5ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Anderson 8 5 6 3 0.75
O.E. Robinson 4 1 8 0 2.00
S.M. Curran 5.5 2 11 0 1.89
Ali 2 0 4 0 2.00

Match Details

Date
25th - 29th Aug 2021
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

Live Commentary

Last Updated: August 25, 2021 12:34pm

  •  

    19.5

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    19.4

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    19.3

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    19.2

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    19.1

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    18.6

    Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    18.5

    Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    18.4

    Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    18.3

    Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    18.2

    Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    18.1

    Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    17.6

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    17.5

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. First boundary of the day for Rahane.

  •  

    17.4

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns.

  •  

    17.2

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    17.1

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    16.6

    Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    16.5

    Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    16.4

    Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    16.3

    Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    16.2

    Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    16.1

    Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    15.6

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    15.5

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    15.4

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    15.3

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    15.2

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns.

  •  

    15.1

    APPEAL! Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    14.6

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    14.5

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    14.4

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    14.3

    APPEAL! James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to third slip for no runs, fielded by Overton, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    14.2

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    14.1

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, bottom edge to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Overton. Excellent start from Curran.

  •  

    13.5

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    13.4

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns.

  •  

    13.3

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    13.2

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    13.1

    Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    12.6

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    12.5

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    12.3

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.2

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Burns.

  •  

    12.1

    James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.6

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    11.5

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    11.4

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.1

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    10.6

    James Anderson to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  • 10.5

    OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge, caught by Buttler. Anderson with a beautiful delivery to dismiss Kohli for seven.

  •  

    10.4

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    10.3

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Curran.

  •  

    10.2

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    10.1

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    9.6

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    9.5

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump down the track pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.

  •  

    9.4

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    9.3

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.2

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    9.1

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.

