Cricket Match
England
India
40-3 (19.5 ov)
England vs India
|India 1st
|40-3 (19.5 ov)
|India are 40 for 3
India 1st Innings40-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|12
|62
|1
|0
|19.35
|K.L. Rahul
|c Buttler b Anderson
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.A. Pujara
|c Buttler b Anderson
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Buttler b Anderson
|7
|17
|1
|0
|41.18
|A.M. Rahane
|Not out
|7
|29
|1
|0
|24.14
|Extras
|2nb, 11lb
|13
|Total
|19.5 Overs, 3 wkts
|40
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Rahul 0.5ov
- 4 Pujara 4.1ov
- 21 Kohli 10.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|8
|5
|6
|3
|0.75
|O.E. Robinson
|4
|1
|8
|0
|2.00
|S.M. Curran
|5.5
|2
|11
|0
|1.89
|Ali
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
Match Details
- Date
- 25th - 29th Aug 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
-
19.5
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.4
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.3
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
19.2
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
19.1
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
18.6
Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
18.5
Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
18.4
Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
18.3
Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
18.2
Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
18.1
Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.6
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.5
FOUR! Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. First boundary of the day for Rahane.
-
17.4
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short leg for no runs.
-
17.3
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
17.2
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
17.1
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.6
Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.
-
16.5
Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
16.4
Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.3
Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.2
Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.1
Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
15.6
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
15.5
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.4
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
15.3
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
15.2
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
15.1
APPEAL! Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
14.6
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
14.5
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.4
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.3
APPEAL! James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to third slip for no runs, fielded by Overton, appeal made for Caught.
-
14.2
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.1
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs.
-
13.6
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, bottom edge to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Overton. Excellent start from Curran.
-
13.5
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.4
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
13.3
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
13.2
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.1
Sam Curran to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
12.6
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.5
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.4
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
12.3
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
12.2
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
12.1
James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.6
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
11.5
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
11.4
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.3
FOUR! Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.1
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
10.6
James Anderson to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.5
OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge, caught by Buttler. Anderson with a beautiful delivery to dismiss Kohli for seven.
-
10.4
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
10.3
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Curran.
-
10.2
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.1
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
9.6
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
9.5
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump down the track pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hameed.
-
9.4
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
9.3
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.2
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
9.1
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.