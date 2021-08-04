Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

110-3 (42.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

India

 

England vs India

SUMMARY
England 1st 110-3 (42.4 ov)
England are 110 for 3

England 1st Innings110-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns lbw Bumrah 0 5 0 0 0.00
D.P. Sibley c Rahul b Shami 18 70 2 0 25.71
Z. Crawley c Pant b Siraj 27 68 4 0 39.71
J.E. Root (c) Not out 42 68 8 0 61.76
J.M. Bairstow Not out 13 47 2 0 27.66
Extras 2nb, 1b, 7lb 10
Total 42.4 Overs, 3 wkts 110
To Bat: 
D.W. Lawrence,
J.C. Buttler,
S.M. Curran,
O.E. Robinson,
S.C.J. Broad,
J.M. Anderson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Burns 0.5ov
  2. 42 Crawley 20.6ov
  3. 66 Sibley 27.3ov
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
J.J. Bumrah 10 3 24 1 2.40
Shami 12 2 15 1 1.25
M. Siraj 8.2 2 27 1 3.24
S.N. Thakur 9 3 23 0 2.56
Jadeja 3 0 11 0 3.67

Match Details

Date
4th - 8th Aug 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: August 4, 2021 3:03pm

  •  

    42.4

    Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to fourth slip for 1 run, run save by Rahane, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    42.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    42.2

    Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    42.1

    Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    41.6

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    41.5

    FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    41.4

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    41.3

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    41.2

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    41.1

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    40.6

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    40.5

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    40.4

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    40.3

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    40.2

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    40.1

    FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Nicely cuts it to the ropes.

  •  

    39.6

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    39.5

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    39.4

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    39.3

    FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    39.2

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

  •  

    39.1

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    38.6

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    38.5

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    38.4

    Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    38.3

    Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

  •  

    38.2

    Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

  •  

    38.1

    FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Into the gap and the ball races to the ropes.

  •  

    38.1

    No ball Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    37.6

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    37.5

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    37.4

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    37.3

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    37.2

    APPEAL! Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shami, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    37.1

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, run save by Rahane.

  •  

    36.6

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    36.5

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs.

  •  

    36.4

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    36.3

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs.

  •  

    36.2

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    36.2

    No ball Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    36.1

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    35.6

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    35.5

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

  •  

    35.4

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    35.3

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    35.2

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

  •  

    35.1

    Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    34.6

    Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    34.5

    Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    34.4

    Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    34.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    34.2

    Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Thakur.

  •  

    34.1

    Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    33.6

    Mohammed Shami to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    33.5

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    33.4

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    33.3

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

  •  

    33.2

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    33.1

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    32.6

    FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Classical cover drive from the skipper.

  •  

    32.5

    Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    32.4

    Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    32.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    32.2

    Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

  •  

    32.1

    Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

