Cricket Match
England
110-3 (42.4 ov)
India
England vs India
|England 1st
|110-3 (42.4 ov)
|England are 110 for 3
England 1st Innings110-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|lbw Bumrah
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.P. Sibley
|c Rahul b Shami
|18
|70
|2
|0
|25.71
|Z. Crawley
|c Pant b Siraj
|27
|68
|4
|0
|39.71
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|42
|68
|8
|0
|61.76
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|13
|47
|2
|0
|27.66
|Extras
|2nb, 1b, 7lb
|10
|Total
|42.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|110
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Burns 0.5ov
- 42 Crawley 20.6ov
- 66 Sibley 27.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.J. Bumrah
|10
|3
|24
|1
|2.40
|Shami
|12
|2
|15
|1
|1.25
|M. Siraj
|8.2
|2
|27
|1
|3.24
|S.N. Thakur
|9
|3
|23
|0
|2.56
|Jadeja
|3
|0
|11
|0
|3.67
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 8th Aug 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
42.4
Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to fourth slip for 1 run, run save by Rahane, fielded by Sharma.
-
42.3
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
42.2
Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
42.1
Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
41.6
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
41.5
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
41.4
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
41.3
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
41.2
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
41.1
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
40.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
40.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
40.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
40.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
40.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
40.1
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Nicely cuts it to the ropes.
-
39.6
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
39.5
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
39.4
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
39.3
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
39.2
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
39.1
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
38.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
38.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
38.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
38.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
38.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
38.1
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Into the gap and the ball races to the ropes.
-
38.1
No ball Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Sharma.
-
37.6
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
37.5
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
37.4
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
37.3
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
37.2
APPEAL! Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shami, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
37.1
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, run save by Rahane.
-
36.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
36.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs.
-
36.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
36.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs.
-
36.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
-
36.2
No ball Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Kohli.
-
36.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
35.6
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
35.5
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
35.4
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
35.3
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
35.2
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
35.1
Shardul Thakur to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
34.6
Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
34.5
Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
34.4
Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
34.3
Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
34.2
Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
34.1
Mohammed Siraj to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
33.6
Mohammed Shami to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
33.5
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
33.4
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
33.3
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
33.2
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs.
-
33.1
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
32.6
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Classical cover drive from the skipper.
-
32.5
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
32.4
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
32.3
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
32.2
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
32.1
Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.