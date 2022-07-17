Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

149-5 (27.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

India

 

England are 149 for 5 with 22.4 overs left

England vs India

SUMMARY
England 1st 149-5 (27.2 ov)
England 1st Innings149-5

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c Pant b Pandya 41 31 7 0 132.26
J.M. Bairstow c sub b Siraj 0 3 0 0 0.00
J.E. Root c Sharma b Siraj 0 3 0 0 0.00
B.A. Stokes c&b Pandya 27 29 4 0 93.10
J.C. Buttler (c) Not out 40 54 2 2 74.07
M.M. Ali c Pant b Jadeja 34 44 2 2 77.27
L.S. Livingstone Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 5w, 2lb 7
Total 27.2 Overs, 5 wkts 149
To Bat: 
L.S. Livingstone,
C. Overton,
D.J. Willey,
B.A. Carse
R.J.W. Topley

Fall of Wickets

  1. 12 Bairstow 1.3ov
  2. 12 Root 1.6ov
  3. 66 Roy 9.5ov
  4. 74 Stokes 13.2ov
  5. 149 Ali 27.2ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Shami 6 0 37 0 6.17
M. Siraj 7 1 51 2 7.29
M.P. Krishna 5 0 21 0 4.20
H.H. Pandya 4 3 2 2 0.50
Chahal 5 0 36 0 7.20
Jadeja 0.1 0 0 0 0

Match Details

Date
17th Jul 2022
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
M J Saggers, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 17, 2022 1:18pm

  • 27.2

    OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, Gloved, caught by Pant. Change in bowling brings the breakthrough.

  •  

    27.1

    Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    26.6

    Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

  •  

    26.5

    Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    26.4

    Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Spliced to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    26.3

    Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    26.2

    Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    26.1

    Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    25.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    25.5

    SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Settled Moeen is changing his gear.

  •  

    25.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Siraj.

  •  

    25.3

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    25.2

    SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    24.6

    Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    24.5

    Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

  •  

    24.4

    Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    24.3

    Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

  •  

    24.2

    Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    24.1

    Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, Spliced to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    23.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    23.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    23.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    23.3

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    23.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    23.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    22.6

    Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Shami.

  •  

    22.5

    SIX! Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    22.4

    FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    22.4

    Wide Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    22.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    22.2

    Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    22.1

    FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    21.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    21.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    21.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Kohli, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    21.3

    SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    21.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

  •  

    21.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    20.6

    Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    20.5

    Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Gloved to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    20.4

    Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement working, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    20.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Shami, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    20.3

    Wide Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    20.2

    FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A counterattack from Butler.

  •  

    20.1

    Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, mis-timed to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    19.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    19.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    19.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    19.3

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    19.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    19.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

  •  

    18.6

    Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    18.5

    Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    18.4

    Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    18.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement working, inside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    18.2

    Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    18.1

    Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    18.1

    Wide Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    17.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja. The Indian bowlers are keeping England under pressure.

  •  

    17.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    17.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

  •  

    17.3

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    17.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    17.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

