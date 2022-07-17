Cricket Match
England
149-5 (27.2 ov)
India
England vs India
|England 1st
|149-5 (27.2 ov)
|England are 149 for 5 with 22.4 overs left
England 1st Innings149-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Pant b Pandya
|41
|31
|7
|0
|132.26
|J.M. Bairstow
|c sub b Siraj
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root
|c Sharma b Siraj
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.A. Stokes
|c&b Pandya
|27
|29
|4
|0
|93.10
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|Not out
|40
|54
|2
|2
|74.07
|M.M. Ali
|c Pant b Jadeja
|34
|44
|2
|2
|77.27
|L.S. Livingstone
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|5w, 2lb
|7
|Total
|27.2 Overs, 5 wkts
|149
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Bairstow 1.3ov
- 12 Root 1.6ov
- 66 Roy 9.5ov
- 74 Stokes 13.2ov
- 149 Ali 27.2ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|6
|0
|37
|0
|6.17
|M. Siraj
|7
|1
|51
|2
|7.29
|M.P. Krishna
|5
|0
|21
|0
|4.20
|H.H. Pandya
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0.50
|Chahal
|5
|0
|36
|0
|7.20
|Jadeja
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Jul 2022
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- M J Saggers, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
-
27.2
OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, Gloved, caught by Pant. Change in bowling brings the breakthrough.
-
27.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
-
26.6
Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
26.5
Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
26.4
Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Spliced to short leg for no runs.
-
26.3
Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
26.2
Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
26.1
Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.5
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Settled Moeen is changing his gear.
-
25.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
25.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
25.2
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
25.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
24.6
Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
24.5
Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
24.4
Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
24.3
Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
24.2
Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
24.1
Mohammed Shami to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, Spliced to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
23.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
23.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
23.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
23.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
23.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
23.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
22.6
Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Shami.
-
22.5
SIX! Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
22.4
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
22.4
Wide Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
22.3
Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
22.2
Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
22.1
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
21.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
21.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
21.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Kohli, fielded by Shami.
-
21.3
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
21.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
21.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
20.6
Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
20.5
Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Gloved to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
20.4
Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement working, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
20.3
Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Shami, fielded by Kohli.
-
20.3
Wide Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
20.2
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A counterattack from Butler.
-
20.1
Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, mis-timed to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
19.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
19.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
19.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
19.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
19.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
19.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
18.6
Mohammed Siraj to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
18.5
Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
18.4
Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
18.3
Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement working, inside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
18.2
Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
18.1
Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
18.1
Wide Mohammed Siraj to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
17.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja. The Indian bowlers are keeping England under pressure.
-
17.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
17.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.
-
17.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
17.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
17.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.