Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

India

146-7  (17.1 ov)

England vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 146-7 (17.1 ov)
India are 146 for 7 with 2.5 overs left

India 1st Innings146-7

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma (c) c Buttler b Gleeson 31 20 3 2 155.00
R.R. Pant c Buttler b Gleeson 26 15 4 1 173.33
V. Kohli c Malan b Gleeson 1 3 0 0 33.33
S.A. Yadav c Curran b Jordan 15 11 2 0 136.36
H.H. Pandya c Malan b Jordan 12 15 1 0 80.00
R.A. Jadeja Not out 25 16 3 0 156.25
D.K. Karthik run out (Brook) 12 17 1 0 70.59
H.V. Patel c Gleeson b Jordan 13 6 1 1 216.67
B. Kumar Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 11w, 11
Total 17.1 Overs, 7 wkts 146
To Bat: 
B. Kumar,
J.J. Bumrah
Y.S. Chahal

Fall of Wickets

  1. 49 Sharma 4.5ov
  2. 61 Kohli 6.1ov
  3. 61 Pant 6.2ov
  4. 89 Yadav 10.3ov
  5. 89 Pandya 10.4ov
  6. 122 Karthik 15.1ov
  7. 145 Patel 16.6ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Willey 3 0 35 0 11.67
S.M. Curran 2 0 15 0 7.50
Ali 2 0 23 0 11.50
R.J. Gleeson 3 1 8 3 2.67
M.W. Parkinson 2 0 21 0 10.50
Jordan 2.4 0 14 2 5.25
L.S. Livingstone 2 0 23 0 11.50

Match Details

Date
9th Jul 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
D J Millns, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
A G Wharf
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
R J Bailey

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 9, 2022 3:58pm

  •  

    17.1

    Richard Gleeson to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  • 16.6

    OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Harshal Patel. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to third man, caught by Gleeson.

  •  

    16.5

    SIX! Chris Jordan to Harshal Patel. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    16.4

    Chris Jordan to Harshal Patel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    16.3

    Chris Jordan to Harshal Patel. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Gleeson.

  •  

    16.2

    Chris Jordan to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Willey, fielded by Parkinson.

  •  

    16.1

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.6

    FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Harshal Patel. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    15.4

    Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    15.3

    FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.2

    Liam Livingstone to Harshal Patel. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  • 15.1

    OUT! Run Out. Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Brook, by Buttler.

  •  

    15.1

    Wide Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left to third man for 5 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    14.6

    Sam Curran to Ravindra Jadeja. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    14.5

    Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    14.4

    Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    14.4

    Wide Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik. Off cutter length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    14.3

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Sam Curran to Ravindra Jadeja. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    14.1

    Sam Curran to Ravindra Jadeja. Yorker, down leg side backing away defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    13.5

    Liam Livingstone to Dinesh Karthik. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    13.4

    Liam Livingstone to Dinesh Karthik. Leg spinner full toss, down leg side backing away sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    13.3

    Liam Livingstone to Dinesh Karthik. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Curran.

  •  

    13.2

    Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    13.1

    Liam Livingstone to Dinesh Karthik. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    12.6

    FOUR! David Willey to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Brook. Costly from Brook as he gifts two runs.

  •  

    12.5

    David Willey to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    12.4

    David Willey to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, to leg no foot movement flick, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    12.3

    David Willey to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to mid off for 2 runs, shy attempt by Roy, mis-fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    12.2

    David Willey to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    12.1

    David Willey to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Gleeson.

  •  

    11.6

    Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Parkinson.

  •  

    11.5

    Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.3

    Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Wide Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.2

    Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.1

    Richard Gleeson to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Parkinson.

  •  

    10.6

    Chris Jordan to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    10.5

    Chris Jordan to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs.

  • 10.4

    OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point, caught by Malan. Back to back wickets! India are in deep trouble now.

  • 10.3

    OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Curran. Curran takes an excellent running catch.

  •  

    10.2

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Parkinson.

  •  

    10.1

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Parkinson.

  •  

    9.6

    Matt Parkinson to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    9.5

    Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Jordan, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    9.2

    Matt Parkinson to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    9.1

    FOUR! Matt Parkinson to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan. A tidy over from Jordan.

  •  

    8.5

    Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Gleeson.

  •  

    8.4

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Roy.

  •  

    8.3

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    8.2

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    8.1

    Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    7.6

    Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    7.5

    Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Gleeson.

  •  

    7.5

    Wide Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    7.4

    Matt Parkinson to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    7.3

    Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    7.2

    FOUR! Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

Full Commentary