Cricket Match
England
India
146-7 (17.1 ov)
England vs India
|India 1st
|146-7 (17.1 ov)
|India are 146 for 7 with 2.5 overs left
India 1st Innings146-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|c Buttler b Gleeson
|31
|20
|3
|2
|155.00
|R.R. Pant
|c Buttler b Gleeson
|26
|15
|4
|1
|173.33
|V. Kohli
|c Malan b Gleeson
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|S.A. Yadav
|c Curran b Jordan
|15
|11
|2
|0
|136.36
|H.H. Pandya
|c Malan b Jordan
|12
|15
|1
|0
|80.00
|R.A. Jadeja
|Not out
|25
|16
|3
|0
|156.25
|D.K. Karthik
|run out (Brook)
|12
|17
|1
|0
|70.59
|H.V. Patel
|c Gleeson b Jordan
|13
|6
|1
|1
|216.67
|B. Kumar
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|11w,
|11
|Total
|17.1 Overs, 7 wkts
|146
- To Bat:
- B. Kumar,
- J.J. Bumrah
- Y.S. Chahal
Fall of Wickets
- 49 Sharma 4.5ov
- 61 Kohli 6.1ov
- 61 Pant 6.2ov
- 89 Yadav 10.3ov
- 89 Pandya 10.4ov
- 122 Karthik 15.1ov
- 145 Patel 16.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|3
|0
|35
|0
|11.67
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|Ali
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
|R.J. Gleeson
|3
|1
|8
|3
|2.67
|M.W. Parkinson
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
|Jordan
|2.4
|0
|14
|2
|5.25
|L.S. Livingstone
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Jul 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- D J Millns, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- A G Wharf
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
Live Commentary
-
17.1
Richard Gleeson to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
16.6
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Harshal Patel. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to third man, caught by Gleeson.
-
16.5
SIX! Chris Jordan to Harshal Patel. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
16.4
Chris Jordan to Harshal Patel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
16.3
Chris Jordan to Harshal Patel. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Gleeson.
-
16.2
Chris Jordan to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Willey, fielded by Parkinson.
-
16.1
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
15.6
FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Harshal Patel. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
15.5
Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
15.4
Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
15.3
FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
15.2
Liam Livingstone to Harshal Patel. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
15.1
OUT! Run Out. Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Brook, by Buttler.
-
15.1
Wide Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left to third man for 5 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler.
-
14.6
Sam Curran to Ravindra Jadeja. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
14.5
Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
14.4
Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to silly point for no runs.
-
14.4
Wide Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik. Off cutter length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.3
FOUR! Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
14.2
Sam Curran to Ravindra Jadeja. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
14.1
Sam Curran to Ravindra Jadeja. Yorker, down leg side backing away defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.6
Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
13.5
Liam Livingstone to Dinesh Karthik. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
13.4
Liam Livingstone to Dinesh Karthik. Leg spinner full toss, down leg side backing away sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.3
Liam Livingstone to Dinesh Karthik. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Curran.
-
13.2
Liam Livingstone to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
13.1
Liam Livingstone to Dinesh Karthik. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
12.6
FOUR! David Willey to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Brook. Costly from Brook as he gifts two runs.
-
12.5
David Willey to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
12.4
David Willey to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, to leg no foot movement flick, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
12.3
David Willey to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to mid off for 2 runs, shy attempt by Roy, mis-fielded by Buttler.
-
12.2
David Willey to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
12.1
David Willey to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Gleeson.
-
11.6
Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Parkinson.
-
11.5
Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.4
Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.3
Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.3
Wide Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.2
Richard Gleeson to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.1
Richard Gleeson to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Parkinson.
-
10.6
Chris Jordan to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.5
Chris Jordan to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs.
-
10.4
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point, caught by Malan. Back to back wickets! India are in deep trouble now.
-
10.3
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Curran. Curran takes an excellent running catch.
-
10.2
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Parkinson.
-
10.1
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Parkinson.
-
9.6
Matt Parkinson to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
9.5
Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
9.4
FOUR! Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
9.3
Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Jordan, fielded by Brook.
-
9.2
Matt Parkinson to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
9.1
FOUR! Matt Parkinson to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
8.6
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan. A tidy over from Jordan.
-
8.5
Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Gleeson.
-
8.4
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Roy.
-
8.3
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.2
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.1
Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
7.6
Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
7.5
Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Gleeson.
-
7.5
Wide Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.4
Matt Parkinson to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
7.3
Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
7.2
FOUR! Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
7.1
Matt Parkinson to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.