Cricket Match
England
215-7
India
2-0 (1.0 ov)
England vs India
|India 1st
|2-0 (0.5 ov)
|England 1st
|215-7 (20.0 ov)
|India need 214 runs to win from 19.0 overs
India 1st Innings2-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|R.R. Pant
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|2
Fall of Wickets
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|0.5
|0
|2
|0
|2.40
England 1st Innings215-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Pant b Malik
|27
|26
|1
|2
|103.85
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|b Khan
|18
|9
|2
|1
|200.00
|D.J. Malan
|c Pant b Bishnoi
|77
|39
|6
|5
|197.44
|P.D. Salt
|b Patel
|8
|6
|1
|0
|133.33
|L.S. Livingstone
|Not out
|42
|29
|0
|4
|144.83
|M.M. Ali
|c Patel b Bishnoi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|H.C. Brook
|c Bishnoi b Patel
|19
|9
|3
|0
|211.11
|C.J. Jordan
|run out (Jadeja)
|11
|3
|1
|1
|366.67
|Extras
|2nb, 5w, 1b, 5lb
|13
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|215
- To Bat:
- D.J. Willey,
- R.J.W. Topley,
- R.J. Gleeson
Fall of Wickets
- 31 Buttler 3.4ov
- 61 Roy 7.1ov
- 84 Salt 9.3ov
- 168 Malan 16.3ov
- 169 Ali 16.5ov
- 197 Brook 18.5ov
- 215 Jordan 19.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A. Khan
|4
|0
|43
|1
|10.75
|U. Malik
|4
|0
|56
|1
|14.00
|R. Bishnoi
|4
|0
|30
|2
|7.50
|Jadeja
|4
|0
|45
|0
|11.25
|H.V. Patel
|4
|0
|35
|2
|8.75
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Jul 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
Live Commentary
0.6
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
0.5
David Willey to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
0.4
David Willey to Rishabh Pant. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
0.3
David Willey to Rishabh Pant. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
0.2
David Willey to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement dropped, to short extra cover for no runs.
0.1
NEW BALL. David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
19.6
OUT! Run Out. Umran Malik to Chris Jordan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja, by Pant. That's the end of England's innings and they have posted a huge total on the board. Malan played a fiery knock. Will The Indian batters chase this total to register a record against England on their home soil?
19.5
SIX! Umran Malik to Chris Jordan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
19.4
FOUR! Umran Malik to Chris Jordan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Khan.
19.3
Umran Malik to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, hit pad to silly point for 1 run.
19.2
Umran Malik to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Iyer.
19.1
Umran Malik to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Kohli.
19.1
Wide Umran Malik to Liam Livingstone. Short, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
18.6
Harshal Patel to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bishnoi.
18.5
OUT! Caught. Harshal Patel to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Bishnoi. Bishnoi takes a safe catch in the deep.
18.4
Harshal Patel to Harry Brook. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
18.3
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Harry Brook. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
18.2
Harshal Patel to Harry Brook. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kohli.
18.1
Harshal Patel to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Kohli.
17.6
Avesh Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
17.5
SIX! Avesh Khan to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs.
17.4
Avesh Khan to Harry Brook. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
17.3
Avesh Khan to Harry Brook. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.
17.2
FREE HIT. Avesh Khan to Harry Brook. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.
17.2
FOUR! Avesh Khan to Harry Brook. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control to third man and it was a no ball.
17.1
FOUR! Avesh Khan to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
16.6
Ravi Bishnoi to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
16.5
OUT! Caught. Ravi Bishnoi to Moeen Ali. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, caught by Patel. First Malan, now Ali.
16.4
Ravi Bishnoi to Liam Livingstone. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
16.3
OUT! Caught. Ravi Bishnoi to Dawid Malan. Googly length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled, caught by Pant. Pant takes a calm catch.
16.2
Ravi Bishnoi to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
16.1
Ravi Bishnoi to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
15.6
Harshal Patel to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs.
15.5
Harshal Patel to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to leg gully for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pant.
15.4
SIX! Harshal Patel to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Patel is getting the punishment for his mistake.
15.3
SIX! Harshal Patel to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
15.2
Harshal Patel to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
15.1
Harshal Patel to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Kohli.
14.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
14.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
14.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
14.4
Wide Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
14.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
14.2
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
14.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
13.6
SIX! Avesh Khan to Dawid Malan. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
13.5
Avesh Khan to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Iyer.
13.4
Avesh Khan to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bishnoi.
13.3
Avesh Khan to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.
13.2
Avesh Khan to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Iyer.
13.1
SIX! Avesh Khan to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Liam taking charge from here.
12.6
Umran Malik to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
12.5
Umran Malik to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
12.4
SIX! Umran Malik to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep point for 6 runs.
12.3
FOUR! Umran Malik to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
12.2
Umran Malik to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bishnoi.
12.1
Umran Malik to Dawid Malan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
11.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
11.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
11.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run.
11.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
11.2
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. That's into the crowd.
11.1
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Dawid Malan. Stock ball back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.