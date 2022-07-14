Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

148-6 (29.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

India

 

England vs India

SUMMARY
England 1st 148-6 (29.0 ov)
England are 148 for 6 with 21.0 overs left

England 1st Innings148-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c Yadav b Pandya 23 33 2 1 69.70
J.M. Bairstow b Chahal 38 38 6 0 100.00
J.E. Root lbw Chahal 11 21 0 0 52.38
B.A. Stokes lbw Chahal 21 23 3 0 91.30
J.C. Buttler (c) b Shami 4 5 0 0 80.00
L.S. Livingstone c sub b Pandya 33 33 2 2 100.00
M.M. Ali Not out 12 21 0 0 57.14
Extras 6w, 6
Total 29.0 Overs, 6 wkts 148
To Bat: 
C. Overton,
D.J. Willey,
B.A. Carse,
R.J.W. Topley

Fall of Wickets

  1. 41 Roy 8.5ov
  2. 72 Bairstow 14.4ov
  3. 82 Root 17.4ov
  4. 87 Buttler 18.4ov
  5. 102 Stokes 21.3ov
  6. 148 Livingstone 28.6ov
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Shami 7 0 32 1 4.57
J.J. Bumrah 6 1 23 0 3.83
H.H. Pandya 3.5 0 23 1 6.00
M.P. Krishna 4 0 24 0 6.00
Chahal 6 0 37 3 6.17
Jadeja 2 0 9 0 4.50

Match Details

Date
14th Jul 2022
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 14, 2022 3:23pm

  • 28.6

    OUT! Caught (Sub). Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket.

  •  

    28.5

    FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    28.4

    SIX! Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    28.3

    Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    28.3

    Wide Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    28.3

    Wide Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    28.2

    Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

  •  

    28.1

    Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    27.6

    Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs.

  •  

    27.5

    Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs.

  •  

    27.4

    Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    27.3

    Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    27.2

    Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Sharma.

  •  

    27.1

    Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs.

  •  

    26.6

    Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Seaming in short, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    26.6

    Wide Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Seaming in short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    26.5

    Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

  •  

    26.4

    Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Slower ball short, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    26.3

    Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    26.2

    Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    26.1

    Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    25.6

    Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    25.5

    Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    25.4

    Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    25.3

    Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    25.2

    Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan.

  •  

    25.1

    Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.

  •  

    24.6

    Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    24.5

    Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. Seaming in short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    24.4

    Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    24.3

    FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    24.2

    Jasprit Bumrah to Moeen Ali. Seaming in half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    24.1

    Jasprit Bumrah to Moeen Ali. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    23.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs.

  •  

    23.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    23.5

    Wide Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    23.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    23.3

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    23.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    23.1

    SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air uncontrolled over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    22.6

    Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    22.5

    Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    22.4

    Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    22.3

    Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    22.2

    Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    22.1

    Jasprit Bumrah to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    21.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs.

  •  

    21.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    21.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  • 21.3

    OUT! L.B.W. Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad. Chahal gets a big wicket.

  •  

    21.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side down the track driving, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    21.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    20.6

    Mohammed Shami to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    20.5

    Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    20.4

    Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    20.4

    Wide Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    20.3

    Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    20.2

    Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    20.1

    Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    19.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    19.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side backing away flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    19.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    19.3

    FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    19.1

    FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

