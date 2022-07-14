Cricket Match
England
148-6 (29.0 ov)
India
England vs India
|England 1st
|148-6 (29.0 ov)
|England are 148 for 6 with 21.0 overs left
England 1st Innings148-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Yadav b Pandya
|23
|33
|2
|1
|69.70
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Chahal
|38
|38
|6
|0
|100.00
|J.E. Root
|lbw Chahal
|11
|21
|0
|0
|52.38
|B.A. Stokes
|lbw Chahal
|21
|23
|3
|0
|91.30
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|b Shami
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|L.S. Livingstone
|c sub b Pandya
|33
|33
|2
|2
|100.00
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|12
|21
|0
|0
|57.14
|Extras
|6w,
|6
|Total
|29.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|148
Fall of Wickets
- 41 Roy 8.5ov
- 72 Bairstow 14.4ov
- 82 Root 17.4ov
- 87 Buttler 18.4ov
- 102 Stokes 21.3ov
- 148 Livingstone 28.6ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|7
|0
|32
|1
|4.57
|J.J. Bumrah
|6
|1
|23
|0
|3.83
|H.H. Pandya
|3.5
|0
|23
|1
|6.00
|M.P. Krishna
|4
|0
|24
|0
|6.00
|Chahal
|6
|0
|37
|3
|6.17
|Jadeja
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Jul 2022
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
28.6
OUT! Caught (Sub). Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket.
-
28.5
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
28.4
SIX! Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
28.3
Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
28.3
Wide Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
28.3
Wide Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
28.2
Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
28.1
Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
27.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs.
-
27.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs.
-
27.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
27.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
27.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Sharma.
-
27.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs.
-
26.6
Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Seaming in short, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
26.6
Wide Hardik Pandya to Liam Livingstone. Seaming in short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
26.5
Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
26.4
Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Slower ball short, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
26.3
Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
26.2
Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
26.1
Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
25.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
25.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
25.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
25.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
25.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
25.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Moeen Ali. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.
-
24.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
24.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. Seaming in short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
24.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs.
-
24.3
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs.
-
24.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Moeen Ali. Seaming in half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
24.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Moeen Ali. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
23.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs.
-
23.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to square leg for 1 run.
-
23.5
Wide Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
23.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
23.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run.
-
23.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run.
-
23.1
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air uncontrolled over long on for 6 runs.
-
22.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
22.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. In-swinging full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs.
-
22.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
22.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
22.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
22.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run.
-
21.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs.
-
21.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
21.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
21.3
OUT! L.B.W. Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad. Chahal gets a big wicket.
-
21.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side down the track driving, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs.
-
21.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
20.6
Mohammed Shami to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
20.5
Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
20.4
Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
20.4
Wide Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
20.3
Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
20.2
Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
20.1
Mohammed Shami to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
19.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
19.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side backing away flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
19.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
19.3
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
19.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Krishna.
-
19.1
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.