England vs Ireland

England clinched a remarkable, but hard-fought 143-run win over Ireland in their one-off Test after Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad bowled out the tourists for just 38 on day three.

Set 182 to clinch a historic win in only their third Test match, Ireland crumbled to the lowest-ever Test score at Lord's in the face of fine opening spells from Woakes (6-17) - who returned Test-best figures - and Broad (4-19).

After rain briefly interrupted play early into the Ireland innings, Woakes got the initial breakthrough in the fourth over - with a helping hand from Jonny Bairstow, who took a fine catch low to his left - as Will Porterfield fell for two.

Broad added Andy Balbirnie (5) soon after, a routine outside edge to Joe Root at slip, before Woakes - who has a stunning record at Lord's, with 24 wickets across four Tests, at an astonishing average of 9.75 - ran riot.

Paul Stirling was dismissed for a duck, bowled through the gate, and then Woakes added the scalps of James McCollum (11) - the only Irish batsman to reach double-figures - and Gary Wilson in the same over.

McCollum nicked a beauty, a fuller ball shaping away to slip, while Wilson picked up a pair as he fell lbw on review after initially having been given not out.

As Broad pinned Kevin O'Brien in front for four in the next over, Ireland were in complete disarray at 24-6. They managed to avoid the ignominy of the lowest-ever Test score of 26 [New Zealand vs England at Auckland in 1955], but were eventually bundled out inside 15.4 overs.

