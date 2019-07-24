Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

England

85 & 303-9 (23.4 ov)
11:00
Badge

Ireland

207

England lead Ireland by 181 runs with 1 wicket remaining

England vs Ireland

England vs Ireland LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from Lord's as England face Ireland in a Test for the first time. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
24th - 28th Jul 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, A S Dar
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R J Bailey

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Leach c Adair b Murtagh 92
R.J. Burns c Wilson b Rankin 6
J.J. Roy b Thompson 72
J.L. Denly run out (O'Brien) 10
J.E. Root c Wilson b Adair 31
J.M. Bairstow lbw Adair 0
M.M. Ali c Wilson b Rankin 9
C.R. Woakes c Balbirnie b Adair 13
S.M. Curran c McCollum b Thompson 37
S.C.J. Broad Not out 21
O.P. Stone Not out 0
Extras 4nb, 1b, 7lb 12
Total 77.4 Overs 303 - 9
Full Batting Card

ireland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Murtagh 18 3 52 1
M.R. Adair 20 7 66 3
Rankin 17 1 86 2
S.R. Thompson 12.4 0 44 2
A.R. McBrine 10 1 47 0
Full Bowling Card