England vs Ireland

Cricket Match
Day 3 of 5
England lead Ireland by 181 runs with 1 wicket remaining
Match Details
- Date
- 24th - 28th Jul 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.J. Leach
|c Adair b Murtagh
|92
|R.J. Burns
|c Wilson b Rankin
|6
|J.J. Roy
|b Thompson
|72
|J.L. Denly
|run out (O'Brien)
|10
|J.E. Root
|c Wilson b Adair
|31
|J.M. Bairstow
|lbw Adair
|0
|M.M. Ali
|c Wilson b Rankin
|9
|C.R. Woakes
|c Balbirnie b Adair
|13
|S.M. Curran
|c McCollum b Thompson
|37
|S.C.J. Broad
|Not out
|21
|O.P. Stone
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|4nb, 1b, 7lb
|12
|Total
|77.4 Overs
|303 - 9
Full Batting Card
ireland BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Murtagh
|18
|3
|52
|1
|M.R. Adair
|20
|7
|66
|3
|Rankin
|17
|1
|86
|2
|S.R. Thompson
|12.4
|0
|44
|2
|A.R. McBrine
|10
|1
|47
|0