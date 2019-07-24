Cricket Match
Day 3 of 5
England
85 & 303-9 (23.4 ov)
11:00
Ireland
207
England lead Ireland by 181 runs with 1 wicket remaining
England vs Ireland
|England 2nd
|303-9 (77.4 ov)
|Ireland 1st
|207All out (58.2 ov)
|England 1st
|85All out (23.4 ov)
England 2nd Innings303-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Leach
|c Adair b Murtagh
|92
|162
|16
|0
|56.79
|R.J. Burns
|c Wilson b Rankin
|6
|26
|0
|0
|23.08
|J.J. Roy
|b Thompson
|72
|78
|10
|1
|92.31
|J.L. Denly
|run out (O'Brien)
|10
|31
|0
|0
|32.26
|J.E. Root (c)
|c Wilson b Adair
|31
|64
|3
|0
|48.44
|J.M. Bairstow
|lbw Adair
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.M. Ali
|c Wilson b Rankin
|9
|20
|1
|0
|45.00
|C.R. Woakes
|c Balbirnie b Adair
|13
|19
|3
|0
|68.42
|S.M. Curran
|c McCollum b Thompson
|37
|29
|4
|2
|127.59
|S.C.J. Broad
|Not out
|21
|25
|2
|1
|84.00
|O.P. Stone
|Not out
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|4nb, 1b, 7lb
|12
|Total
|77.4 Overs, 9 wkts
|303
Fall of Wickets
- 26 Burns 10.4ov
- 171 Roy 40.3ov
- 182 Leach 45.4ov
- 194 Denly 52.2ov
- 194 Bairstow 53.6ov
- 219 Ali 60.4ov
- 239 Root 65.2ov
- 248 Woakes 67.5ov
- 293 Curran 73.6ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Murtagh
|18
|3
|52
|1
|2.89
|M.R. Adair
|20
|7
|66
|3
|3.30
|Rankin
|17
|1
|86
|2
|5.06
|S.R. Thompson
|12.4
|0
|44
|2
|3.47
|A.R. McBrine
|10
|1
|47
|0
|4.70
Ireland 1st Innings207 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.T.S. Porterfield (c)
|c Leach b Curran
|14
|40
|2
|0
|35.00
|J.A. McCollum
|b Curran
|19
|54
|3
|0
|35.19
|A. Balbirnie
|b Stone
|55
|69
|10
|0
|79.71
|P.R. Stirling
|lbw Broad
|36
|43
|4
|0
|83.72
|K.J. O'Brien
|Not out
|28
|73
|2
|0
|38.36
|G.C. Wilson
|c Root b Stone
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.R. Thompson
|b Broad
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.R. Adair
|b Curran
|3
|9
|0
|0
|33.33
|A.R. McBrine
|b Broad
|11
|36
|2
|0
|30.56
|T.J. Murtagh
|c Burns b Stone
|16
|10
|4
|0
|160.00
|W.B. Rankin
|b Ali
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2w, 1 6lb
|18
|Total
|All Out, 58.2 Overs
|207
Fall of Wickets
- 32 Porterfield 12.1ov
- 45 McCollum 18.4ov
- 132 Stirling 33.3ov
- 138 Balbirnie 36.1ov
- 138 Wilson 36.5ov
- 141 Thompson 39.1ov
- 149 Adair 43.1ov
- 174 McBrine 52.4ov
- 195 Murtagh 55.3ov
- 207 Rankin 58.2ov
England 1st Innings85 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|c Wilson b Murtagh
|6
|25
|0
|0
|24.00
|J.J. Roy
|c Stirling b Murtagh
|5
|11
|0
|0
|45.45
|J.L. Denly
|lbw Adair
|23
|28
|4
|0
|82.14
|J.E. Root (c)
|lbw Adair
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Murtagh
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.M. Ali
|c Wilson b Murtagh
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.R. Woakes
|lbw Murtagh
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.M. Curran
|c McCollum b Rankin
|18
|16
|2
|0
|112.50
|S.C.J. Broad
|c Wilson b Rankin
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|O.P. Stone
|b Adair
|19
|18
|4
|0
|105.56
|M.J. Leach
|Not out
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|Extras
|2nb, 1w, 5lb
|8
|Total
|All Out, 23.4 Overs
|85
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Roy 2.4ov
- 36 Denly 9.5ov
- 36 Burns 10.4ov
- 42 Root 11.6ov
- 42 Bairstow 12.4ov
- 42 Woakes 12.6ov
- 43 Ali 14.2ov
- 58 Broad 18.4ov
- 67 Curran 20.1ov
- 85 Stone 23.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Murtagh
|9
|2
|13
|5
|1.44
|M.R. Adair
|7.4
|1
|32
|3
|4.17
|S.R. Thompson
|4
|1
|30
|0
|7.50
|Rankin
|3
|1
|5
|2
|1.67
Match Details
- Date
- 24th - 28th Jul 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey