Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 3 of 5
Badge

England

85 & 303-9 (23.4 ov)

11:00
Badge

Ireland

207

England lead Ireland by 181 runs with 1 wicket remaining

England vs Ireland

SUMMARY
England 2nd 303-9 (77.4 ov)
Ireland 1st 207All out (58.2 ov)
England 1st 85All out (23.4 ov)
England lead Ireland by 181 runs with 1 wicket remaining

England 2nd Innings303-9

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.J. Leach c Adair b Murtagh 92 162 16 0 56.79
R.J. Burns c Wilson b Rankin 6 26 0 0 23.08
J.J. Roy b Thompson 72 78 10 1 92.31
J.L. Denly run out (O'Brien) 10 31 0 0 32.26
J.E. Root (c) c Wilson b Adair 31 64 3 0 48.44
J.M. Bairstow lbw Adair 0 6 0 0 0.00
M.M. Ali c Wilson b Rankin 9 20 1 0 45.00
C.R. Woakes c Balbirnie b Adair 13 19 3 0 68.42
S.M. Curran c McCollum b Thompson 37 29 4 2 127.59
S.C.J. Broad Not out 21 25 2 1 84.00
O.P. Stone Not out 0 10 0 0 0.00
Extras 4nb, 1b, 7lb 12
Total 77.4 Overs, 9 wkts 303

Fall of Wickets

  1. 26 Burns 10.4ov
  2. 171 Roy 40.3ov
  3. 182 Leach 45.4ov
  4. 194 Denly 52.2ov
  5. 194 Bairstow 53.6ov
  6. 219 Ali 60.4ov
  7. 239 Root 65.2ov
  8. 248 Woakes 67.5ov
  9. 293 Curran 73.6ov
  10. 10
Ireland Bowling
O M R W Econ
Murtagh 18 3 52 1 2.89
M.R. Adair 20 7 66 3 3.30
Rankin 17 1 86 2 5.06
S.R. Thompson 12.4 0 44 2 3.47
A.R. McBrine 10 1 47 0 4.70

Ireland 1st Innings207 All out

ireland Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
W.T.S. Porterfield (c) c Leach b Curran 14 40 2 0 35.00
J.A. McCollum b Curran 19 54 3 0 35.19
A. Balbirnie b Stone 55 69 10 0 79.71
P.R. Stirling lbw Broad 36 43 4 0 83.72
K.J. O'Brien Not out 28 73 2 0 38.36
G.C. Wilson c Root b Stone 0 4 0 0 0.00
S.R. Thompson b Broad 0 5 0 0 0.00
M.R. Adair b Curran 3 9 0 0 33.33
A.R. McBrine b Broad 11 36 2 0 30.56
T.J. Murtagh c Burns b Stone 16 10 4 0 160.00
W.B. Rankin b Ali 7 7 1 0 100.00
Extras 2w, 1 6lb 18
Total All Out, 58.2 Overs 207

Fall of Wickets

  1. 32 Porterfield 12.1ov
  2. 45 McCollum 18.4ov
  3. 132 Stirling 33.3ov
  4. 138 Balbirnie 36.1ov
  5. 138 Wilson 36.5ov
  6. 141 Thompson 39.1ov
  7. 149 Adair 43.1ov
  8. 174 McBrine 52.4ov
  9. 195 Murtagh 55.3ov
  10. 207 Rankin 58.2ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Broad 19 5 60 3 3.16
Woakes 10 2 34 0 3.40
Stone 12 3 29 3 2.42
S.M. Curran 10 3 28 3 2.80
Leach 3 0 26 0 8.67
Ali 4.2 1 14 1 3.23

England 1st Innings85 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns c Wilson b Murtagh 6 25 0 0 24.00
J.J. Roy c Stirling b Murtagh 5 11 0 0 45.45
J.L. Denly lbw Adair 23 28 4 0 82.14
J.E. Root (c) lbw Adair 2 7 0 0 28.57
J.M. Bairstow b Murtagh 0 6 0 0 0.00
M.M. Ali c Wilson b Murtagh 0 7 0 0 0.00
C.R. Woakes lbw Murtagh 0 2 0 0 0.00
S.M. Curran c McCollum b Rankin 18 16 2 0 112.50
S.C.J. Broad c Wilson b Rankin 3 16 0 0 18.75
O.P. Stone b Adair 19 18 4 0 105.56
M.J. Leach Not out 1 8 0 0 12.50
Extras 2nb, 1w, 5lb 8
Total All Out, 23.4 Overs 85

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 Roy 2.4ov
  2. 36 Denly 9.5ov
  3. 36 Burns 10.4ov
  4. 42 Root 11.6ov
  5. 42 Bairstow 12.4ov
  6. 42 Woakes 12.6ov
  7. 43 Ali 14.2ov
  8. 58 Broad 18.4ov
  9. 67 Curran 20.1ov
  10. 85 Stone 23.4ov
Ireland Bowling
O M R W Econ
Murtagh 9 2 13 5 1.44
M.R. Adair 7.4 1 32 3 4.17
S.R. Thompson 4 1 30 0 7.50
Rankin 3 1 5 2 1.67

Match Details

Date
24th - 28th Jul 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, A S Dar
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R J Bailey