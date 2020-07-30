Cricket Match
England
Ireland
156-8 (41.0 ov)
England vs Ireland
|Ireland 1st
|156-8 (41.0 ov)
|Ireland are 156 for 8 with 9.0 overs left
Ireland 1st Innings156-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.R. Stirling
|c Morgan b Willey
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|G.J. Delany
|c Banton b Willey
|22
|16
|5
|0
|137.50
|A. Balbirnie (c)
|c Bairstow b Willey
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|H.T. Tector
|b Mahmood
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.J. O'Brien
|c Willey b Rashid
|22
|36
|0
|0
|61.11
|L. Tucker
|lbw Willey
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|C. Campher
|Not out
|56
|112
|4
|0
|50.00
|S. Singh
|run out (Banton)
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.R. McBrine
|c Billings b Curran
|40
|48
|3
|1
|83.33
|B.J. McCarthy
|Not out
|3
|9
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|3w, 4b, 1lb
|8
|Total
|41.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|156
- To Bat:
- C.A. Young
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Stirling 0.4ov
- 7 Balbirnie 2.1ov
- 28 Tector 5.4ov
- 28 Delany 6.2ov
- 28 Tucker 6.3ov
- 79 O'Brien 21.1ov
- 79 Singh 21.5ov
- 145 McBrine 37.6ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|6.2
|2
|22
|4
|3.47
|S. Mahmood
|7
|1
|28
|1
|4.00
|Rashid
|10
|3
|26
|1
|2.60
|T.K. Curran
|7
|0
|37
|1
|5.29
|Ali
|10
|0
|37
|0
|3.70
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Jul 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
40.6
David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
40.5
David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
40.4
David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
40.3
David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
40.3
Wide David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
40.2
David Willey to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
40.1
David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
39.6
Tom Curran to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
39.5
Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
39.4
Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
39.3
Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
39.2
Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
39.1
Tom Curran to Curtis Campher., on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.
-
38.6
Moeen Ali to Barry McCarthy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
38.5
Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
38.4
Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
38.3
Moeen Ali to Barry McCarthy. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
38.2
Moeen Ali to Barry McCarthy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
38.1
Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
37.6
OUT! Caught. Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Billings. That's a great catch from Billings! McBrine looks to pull the short ball but mistimes. The ball skies up in the air and Billing takes a diving catch at leg-side.
-
37.5
Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Willey.
-
37.4
FOUR! Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
37.3
FOUR! Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
37.2
Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
37.1
Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
36.6
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
36.5
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
36.4
Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Morgan, shy attempt by Roy.
-
36.3
APPEAL! Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
36.2
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
36.1
Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Banton.
-
35.6
FOUR! Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
35.5
Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
35.4
Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
35.3
Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
35.2
Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
35.1
Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
34.6
SIX! Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Muscled away! First maximum of the day! McBrine slogs the tossed up delivery over the deep mid-wicket region fence for a six.
-
34.5
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
34.4
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
34.3
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.
-
34.2
Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
34.1
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
33.6
Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
33.5
Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
33.4
Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
33.3
Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
33.2
Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
33.1
Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
32.6
Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
32.5
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break half volley, middle stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
32.4
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
32.3
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
32.2
Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
32.1
Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
31.6
Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
31.5
Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
31.4
Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
31.3
Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
31.2
Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
31.1
Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.