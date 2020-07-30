Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

Ireland

156-8  (41.0 ov)

Ireland are 156 for 8 with 9.0 overs left

England vs Ireland

SUMMARY
Ireland 1st 156-8 (41.0 ov)
Ireland are 156 for 8 with 9.0 overs left

Ireland 1st Innings156-8

ireland Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P.R. Stirling c Morgan b Willey 2 4 0 0 50.00
G.J. Delany c Banton b Willey 22 16 5 0 137.50
A. Balbirnie (c) c Bairstow b Willey 3 7 0 0 42.86
H.T. Tector b Mahmood 0 9 0 0 0.00
K.J. O'Brien c Willey b Rashid 22 36 0 0 61.11
L. Tucker lbw Willey 0 1 0 0 0.00
C. Campher Not out 56 112 4 0 50.00
S. Singh run out (Banton) 0 4 0 0 0.00
A.R. McBrine c Billings b Curran 40 48 3 1 83.33
B.J. McCarthy Not out 3 9 0 0 33.33
Extras 3w, 4b, 1lb 8
Total 41.0 Overs, 8 wkts 156
To Bat: 
C.A. Young

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Stirling 0.4ov
  2. 7 Balbirnie 2.1ov
  3. 28 Tector 5.4ov
  4. 28 Delany 6.2ov
  5. 28 Tucker 6.3ov
  6. 79 O'Brien 21.1ov
  7. 79 Singh 21.5ov
  8. 145 McBrine 37.6ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Willey 6.2 2 22 4 3.47
S. Mahmood 7 1 28 1 4.00
Rashid 10 3 26 1 2.60
T.K. Curran 7 0 37 1 5.29
Ali 10 0 37 0 3.70

Match Details

Date
30th Jul 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
A G Wharf, M Burns
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 30, 2020 4:49pm

  •  

    40.6

    David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    40.5

    David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    40.4

    David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    40.3

    David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    40.3

    Wide David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    40.2

    David Willey to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    40.1

    David Willey to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    39.6

    Tom Curran to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    39.5

    Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    39.4

    Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    39.3

    Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    39.2

    Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    39.1

    Tom Curran to Curtis Campher., on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    38.6

    Moeen Ali to Barry McCarthy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    38.5

    Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    38.4

    Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    38.3

    Moeen Ali to Barry McCarthy. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    38.2

    Moeen Ali to Barry McCarthy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    38.1

    Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  • 37.6

    OUT! Caught. Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Billings. That's a great catch from Billings! McBrine looks to pull the short ball but mistimes. The ball skies up in the air and Billing takes a diving catch at leg-side.

  •  

    37.5

    Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    37.4

    FOUR! Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.3

    FOUR! Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.2

    Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    37.1

    Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    36.6

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    36.5

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    36.4

    Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Morgan, shy attempt by Roy.

  •  

    36.3

    APPEAL! Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    36.2

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    36.1

    Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Banton.

  •  

    35.6

    FOUR! Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    35.5

    Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    35.4

    Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    35.3

    Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    35.2

    Tom Curran to Andy McBrine. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    35.1

    Tom Curran to Curtis Campher. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    34.6

    SIX! Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Muscled away! First maximum of the day! McBrine slogs the tossed up delivery over the deep mid-wicket region fence for a six.

  •  

    34.5

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    34.4

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    34.3

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    34.2

    Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    34.1

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    33.6

    Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    33.5

    Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    33.4

    Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    33.3

    Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    33.2

    Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    33.1

    Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    32.6

    Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    32.5

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break half volley, middle stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    32.4

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    32.3

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    32.2

    Moeen Ali to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    32.1

    Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    31.6

    Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    31.5

    Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    31.4

    Saqib Mahmood to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    31.3

    Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

  •  

    31.2

    Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    31.1

    Saqib Mahmood to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

Full Commentary