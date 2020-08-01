Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

Ireland

70-4  (21.0 ov)

Ireland are 70 for 4 with 29.0 overs left

England vs Ireland

England vs Ireland LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the second ODI at The Ageas Bowl. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
1st Aug 2020
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
A G Wharf, D J Millns
TV Umpire
M Burns
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.R. Stirling c Banton b Willey 12
G.J. Delany lbw Willey 0
A. Balbirnie c Bairstow b Vince 15
H.T. Tector Not out 26
K.J. O'Brien b Rashid 3
L. Tucker Not out 10
Extras 3w, 1lb 4
Total 21.0 Overs 70 - 4
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Willey 6 1 14 2
Topley 5 1 13 0
Ali 2 0 8 0
Vince 4 0 18 1
Rashid 3 0 13 1
S. Mahmood 0.4 0 2 0
Full Bowling Card