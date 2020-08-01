England vs Ireland

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Ireland are 70 for 4 with 29.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Aug 2020
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- M Burns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
ireland BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|P.R. Stirling
|c Banton b Willey
|12
|G.J. Delany
|lbw Willey
|0
|A. Balbirnie
|c Bairstow b Vince
|15
|H.T. Tector
|Not out
|26
|K.J. O'Brien
|b Rashid
|3
|L. Tucker
|Not out
|10
|Extras
|3w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|21.0 Overs
|70 - 4
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Willey
|6
|1
|14
|2
|Topley
|5
|1
|13
|0
|Ali
|2
|0
|8
|0
|Vince
|4
|0
|18
|1
|Rashid
|3
|0
|13
|1
|S. Mahmood
|0.4
|0
|2
|0