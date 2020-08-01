Cricket Match
England
Ireland
71-4 (22.1 ov)
England vs Ireland
|Ireland 1st
|71-4 (22.1 ov)
|Ireland are 71 for 4 with 27.5 overs left
Ireland 1st Innings71-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.R. Stirling
|c Banton b Willey
|12
|20
|2
|0
|60.00
|G.J. Delany
|lbw Willey
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0.00
|A. Balbirnie (c)
|c Bairstow b Vince
|15
|28
|2
|0
|53.57
|H.T. Tector
|Not out
|27
|50
|2
|0
|54.00
|K.J. O'Brien
|b Rashid
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|L. Tucker
|Not out
|10
|16
|0
|0
|62.50
|Extras
|3w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|22.1 Overs, 4 wkts
|71
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Delany 4.4ov
- 15 Stirling 6.1ov
- 39 Balbirnie 14.2ov
- 44 O'Brien 15.6ov
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Aug 2020
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- M Burns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
22.1
Saqib Mahmood to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Banton.
21.6
Adil Rashid to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
21.5
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Banton.
20.6
Saqib Mahmood to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Topley.
20.5
Saqib Mahmood to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Saqib Mahmood to Harry Tector. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Saqib Mahmood to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
Saqib Mahmood to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Banton.
-
Saqib Mahmood to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
19.6
Adil Rashid to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
Adil Rashid to Lorcan Tucker. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Topley.
-
Adil Rashid to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Adil Rashid to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Topley.
-
Adil Rashid to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
18.6
FOUR! James Vince to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Great shot! Tector drives the delivery to the fence for a boundary.
-
James Vince to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
James Vince to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Roy.
-
Wide James Vince to Harry Tector. Full toss, down leg side no foot movement glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
James Vince to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Topley.
-
James Vince to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
James Vince to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Adil Rashid to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Topley.
-
Adil Rashid to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Adil Rashid to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Morgan, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
James Vince to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
James Vince to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
James Vince to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
James Vince to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
James Vince to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
James Vince to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
OUT! Bowled. Adil Rashid to Kevin O'Brien. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to. Cleaned him up! Kevin O Brien looks to defend the googly from Rashid but misses as the delivery crashes onto the stumps. Kevin O Brien goes for three runs. Time for Drinks.
-
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
Adil Rashid to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, direct hit by Mahmood.
-
Adil Rashid to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Mahmood.
-
Adil Rashid to Harry Tector. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
James Vince to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Billings.
-
James Vince to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
James Vince to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
James Vince to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
OUT! Caught. James Vince to Andrew Balbirnie. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by Bairstow. Skipper departs! Balbirnie looks to leave the delivery but gets an edge. The ball carries straight into the gloves of Bairstow who takes a simple catch behind the stumps. Balbirnie departs for 15 runs.
-
James Vince to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, direct hit by Morgan.
-
Moeen Ali to Harry Tector. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
Moeen Ali to Harry Tector. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Moeen Ali to Harry Tector. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Moeen Ali to Harry Tector. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
Moeen Ali to Harry Tector. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.