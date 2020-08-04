Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

2-1 (1.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

Ireland

 

England are 2 for 1 with 49.0 overs left

England vs Ireland

England vs Ireland LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play video clips from the third ODI at The Ageas Bowl. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
4th Aug 2020
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
D J Millns, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
A G Wharf
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Balbirnie b Young 1
J.M. Bairstow Not out 1
J.M. Vince Not out 0
Extras 0
Total 1.0 Overs 2 - 1
Full Batting Card

ireland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
C.A. Young 0.5 0 2 1
Full Bowling Card