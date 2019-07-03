England vs New Zealand

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England are 214 for 4 with 15.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Jul 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Riverside
- Umpires
- S Ravi, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Santner b Neesham
|60
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Henry
|106
|J.E. Root
|c Latham b Boult
|24
|J.C. Buttler
|c Williamson b Boult
|11
|E.J.G. Morgan
|Not out
|3
|Extras
|2w, 4b, 4lb
|10
|Total
|34.2 Overs
|214 - 4
Full Batting Card
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M.J. Santner
|7
|0
|49
|0
|Boult
|7.1
|0
|30
|1
|Southee
|6
|0
|53
|0
|M.J. Henry
|8
|0
|36
|1
|C. de Grandhomme
|1
|0
|11
|0
|J.D.S. Neesham
|5
|0
|27
|1