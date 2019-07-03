Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

214-4 (34.2 ov)
In Play
Badge

New Zealand

 

England are 214 for 4 with 15.4 overs left

England vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from Durham as England play New Zealand. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
3rd Jul 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Riverside
Umpires
S Ravi, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
B N J Oxenford

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Santner b Neesham 60
J.M. Bairstow b Henry 106
J.E. Root c Latham b Boult 24
J.C. Buttler c Williamson b Boult 11
E.J.G. Morgan Not out 3
Extras 2w, 4b, 4lb 10
Total 34.2 Overs 214 - 4
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.J. Santner 7 0 49 0
Boult 7.1 0 30 1
Southee 6 0 53 0
M.J. Henry 8 0 36 1
C. de Grandhomme 1 0 11 0
J.D.S. Neesham 5 0 27 1
Full Bowling Card