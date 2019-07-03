Cricket Match
England
218-4 (34.5 ov)
New Zealand
England vs New Zealand
|England 1st
|218-4 (34.5 ov)
|England are 218 for 4 with 15.1 overs left
England 1st Innings218-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Santner b Neesham
|60
|61
|8
|0
|98.36
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Henry
|106
|99
|15
|1
|107.07
|J.E. Root
|c Latham b Boult
|24
|25
|1
|0
|96.00
|J.C. Buttler
|c Williamson b Boult
|11
|12
|1
|0
|91.67
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|Not out
|4
|10
|0
|0
|40.00
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|3
|2
|0
|0
|150.00
|Extras
|2w, 4b, 4lb
|10
|Total
|34.5 Overs, 4 wkts
|218
Fall of Wickets
- 123 Roy 18.4ov
- 194 Root 30.1ov
- 206 Bairstow 31.4ov
- 214 Buttler 34.2ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.J. Santner
|7
|0
|49
|0
|7.00
|Boult
|7.4
|0
|32
|2
|4.17
|Southee
|6
|0
|53
|0
|8.83
|M.J. Henry
|8
|0
|36
|1
|4.50
|C. de Grandhomme
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|J.D.S. Neesham
|5
|0
|27
|1
|5.40
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Jul 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Riverside
- Umpires
- S Ravi, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
Live Commentary
-
34.5
Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Henry.
-
34.4
Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
34.3
Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
34.2
OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off, by Williamson.
-
34.1
Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
33.6
Matt Henry to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
33.5
Matt Henry to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
33.4
Matt Henry to Eoin Morgan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
33.3
Matt Henry to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
33.2
Matt Henry to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
33.1
Matt Henry to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
32.6
Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
32.5
Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
32.4
Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
32.3
Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
32.2
Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
32.1
Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, run save by Guptill, fielded by Santner.
-
31.6
Matt Henry to Eoin Morgan. Short, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
31.5
Matt Henry to Eoin Morgan. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
31.4
OUT! Bowled. Matt Henry to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to. He's gone this time, a big inside edge back into middle and leg. Not for the first time this week a man gets to a hundred and is out shortly afterwards. Two wickets in two overs for New Zealand might just help them put the brakes on this England innings.
-
31.3
Matt Henry to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
31.2
FOUR! Matt Henry to Jonny Bairstow. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Slow and wide but too full and Bairstow crashes it through extra cover for four.
-
31.1
Matt Henry to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
30.6
Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Southee.
-
30.5
Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, hit body to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
30.4
FOUR! Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Buttler is away with a powerful drive through the covers, lovely way to get off the mark.
-
30.3
Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
30.2
Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
30.1
OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Joe Root. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Latham. New Zealand think there's a nick on that and there is. Root has tickled one chasing a short ball down the legside. Well, Root's gone for a review but all the Kiwi players were convinced he's hit it. Here comes UltraEdge and there's a definite tremor as the ball is next to the bat and Root will have to go.
-
29.6
FOUR! Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. A full toss runs away from the fielder and into the rope and Bairstow goes to his second successive century. Two massive games in a row for England and this man has delivered in both of them.
-
29.5
Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
29.4
FOUR! Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Leg cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Too short and legside with the slower ball and Bairstow puts it away behind square.
-
29.3
Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Henry. Big appeal from Southee but nobody esle seems that interested, angling down the legside.
-
29.2
Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
29.1
Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
28.6
Jimmy Neesham to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
28.5
Jimmy Neesham to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, mis-fielded by Santner, fielded by Williamson.
-
28.4
Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
28.3
Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root., on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
28.2
Jimmy Neesham to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
28.1
Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
27.6
Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
27.5
SIX! Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Well I was about to say that there hasn't been a boundary for a few overs but Bairstow has just launched Southee back over his head for six. He's made batting look easy out there today.
-
27.4
Tim Southee to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Latham.
-
27.3
Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, direct hit by Boult.
-
27.2
Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
27.1
Tim Southee to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Henry.
-
26.6
Jimmy Neesham to Jonny Bairstow. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
26.5
Jimmy Neesham to Jonny Bairstow. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
26.4
Jimmy Neesham to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
26.3
Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
26.2
Jimmy Neesham to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
26.2
Wide Jimmy Neesham to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
26.1
Jimmy Neesham to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
25.6
Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Southee. A bit of a delay here as Root gets some attention for what looks like a nose bleed.
-
25.5
Mitchell Santner to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
25.4
Mitchell Santner to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
25.3
Mitchell Santner to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, bottom edge to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Henry. Some signs of frustration from Bairstow as he can't quite find the middle or the boundary with his last few strokes. The runs are still flowing though.
-
25.2
Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to fourth slip for 1 run, dropped catch by Latham, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
25.1
Mitchell Santner to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.