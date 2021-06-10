England vs New Zealand

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 97 for 3
Match Details
- Date
- 10th - 14th Jun 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|44
|D.P. Sibley
|c Blundell b Henry
|35
|Z. Crawley
|c Mitchell b Wagner
|0
|J.E. Root
|c Blundell b Henry
|4
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|4
|Extras
|2nb, 1w, 4b, 3lb
|10
|Total
|38.0 Overs
|97 - 3
Full Batting Card
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Boult
|9
|2
|18
|0
|M.J. Henry
|11.5
|3
|32
|2
|N Wagner
|9
|4
|22
|1
|D.J. Mitchell
|3
|0
|11
|0
|A.Y. Patel
|5
|3
|7
|0