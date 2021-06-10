Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

97-3 (38.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

New Zealand

 

England are 97 for 3

England vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
10th - 14th Jun 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns Not out 44
D.P. Sibley c Blundell b Henry 35
Z. Crawley c Mitchell b Wagner 0
J.E. Root c Blundell b Henry 4
O.J.D. Pope Not out 4
Extras 2nb, 1w, 4b, 3lb 10
Total 38.0 Overs 97 - 3
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 9 2 18 0
M.J. Henry 11.5 3 32 2
N Wagner 9 4 22 1
D.J. Mitchell 3 0 11 0
A.Y. Patel 5 3 7 0
Full Bowling Card