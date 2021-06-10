Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

98-3 (39.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

 

England are 98 for 3

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
England 1st 98-3 (39.1 ov)
England 1st Innings98-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns Not out 45 128 4 0 35.16
D.P. Sibley c Blundell b Henry 35 84 5 0 41.67
Z. Crawley c Mitchell b Wagner 0 4 0 0 0.00
J.E. Root (c) c Blundell b Henry 4 7 1 0 57.14
O.J.D. Pope Not out 4 14 0 0 28.57
Extras 2nb, 1w, 4b, 3lb 10
Total 39.1 Overs, 3 wkts 98
To Bat: 
D.W. Lawrence,
J.R. Bracey,
M.A. Wood,
O.P. Stone,
S.C.J. Broad,
J.M. Anderson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 72 Sibley 29.6ov
  2. 73 Crawley 30.6ov
  3. 85 Root 33.5ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Boult 9 2 18 0 2.00
M.J. Henry 12 3 32 2 2.67
N Wagner 9.5 4 23 1 2.34
D.J. Mitchell 3 0 11 0 3.67
A.Y. Patel 5 3 7 0 1.40

Match Details

Date
10th - 14th Jun 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 10, 2021 2:26pm

  •  

    39.1

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    38.6

    Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    38.5

    Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    38.4

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    38.3

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    38.2

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    38.1

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    37.6

    Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    37.5

    Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    37.4

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, run save by Conway.

  •  

    37.3

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    37.2

    Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Boult, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    37.1

    Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    36.6

    APPEAL! Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blundell, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    36.5

    Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    36.4

    Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    36.3

    Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    36.2

    Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    36.1

    Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    35.6

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    35.5

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    35.4

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    35.3

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    35.2

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    35.1

    Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    34.6

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    34.5

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    34.4

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    34.3

    FOUR! Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    34.2

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    34.1

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Short, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    33.6

    Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  • 33.5

    OUT! Caught. Matt Henry to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge, caught by Blundell. England are collapsing after the lunch break. Marvellous bowling effort from Henry.

  •  

    33.4

    FOUR! Matt Henry to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    33.3

    Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    33.2

    Matt Henry to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Patel.

  •  

    33.1

    Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Patel.

  •  

    32.6

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    32.5

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    32.4

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    32.3

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    32.2

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    32.1

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    31.6

    Matt Henry to Joe Root. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    31.5

    Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    31.5

    No ball Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off and it was a no ball, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    31.4

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    31.3

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Yorker, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    31.2

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    31.1

    Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  • 30.6

    OUT! Caught. Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third slip, caught by Mitchell. Double-minded stroke from Crawley causes his wicket. Crawley's poor form continues.

  •  

    30.5

    Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    30.4

    Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    30.3

    Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    30.2

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    30.1

    Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

Full Commentary