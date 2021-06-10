Cricket Match
England vs New Zealand
England 1st Innings98-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|45
|128
|4
|0
|35.16
|D.P. Sibley
|c Blundell b Henry
|35
|84
|5
|0
|41.67
|Z. Crawley
|c Mitchell b Wagner
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|c Blundell b Henry
|4
|7
|1
|0
|57.14
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|4
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|Extras
|2nb, 1w, 4b, 3lb
|10
|Total
|39.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|98
Fall of Wickets
- 72 Sibley 29.6ov
- 73 Crawley 30.6ov
- 85 Root 33.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|9
|2
|18
|0
|2.00
|M.J. Henry
|12
|3
|32
|2
|2.67
|N Wagner
|9.5
|4
|23
|1
|2.34
|D.J. Mitchell
|3
|0
|11
|0
|3.67
|A.Y. Patel
|5
|3
|7
|0
|1.40
Match Details
- Date
- 10th - 14th Jun 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
-
39.1
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs.
-
38.6
Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
38.5
Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
38.4
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
38.3
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
38.2
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
38.1
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
37.6
Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
37.5
Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
37.4
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, run save by Conway.
-
37.3
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
37.2
Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Boult, fielded by Conway.
-
37.1
Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
36.6
APPEAL! Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blundell, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
36.5
Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
36.4
Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.
-
36.3
Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
36.2
Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
36.1
Neil Wagner to Ollie Pope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
35.6
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
35.5
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
35.4
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
35.3
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
35.2
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
35.1
Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.
-
34.6
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
34.5
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
34.4
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
34.3
FOUR! Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
34.2
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
34.1
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Short, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
33.6
Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
33.5
OUT! Caught. Matt Henry to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge, caught by Blundell. England are collapsing after the lunch break. Marvellous bowling effort from Henry.
-
33.4
FOUR! Matt Henry to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
33.3
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
33.2
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Patel.
-
33.1
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Patel.
-
32.6
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
32.5
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
32.4
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
32.3
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
32.2
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
32.1
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
31.6
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Blundell.
-
31.5
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
31.5
No ball Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off and it was a no ball, fielded by Conway.
-
31.4
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
31.3
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Yorker, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
31.2
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly point for no runs.
-
31.1
Matt Henry to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
30.6
OUT! Caught. Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third slip, caught by Mitchell. Double-minded stroke from Crawley causes his wicket. Crawley's poor form continues.
-
30.5
Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
30.4
Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
30.3
Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
30.2
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
-
30.1
Neil Wagner to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.