England vs New Zealand

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
New Zealand are 124 for 3
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd - 6th Jun 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|T.W.M. Latham
|b Robinson
|23
|D.P. Conway
|Not out
|58
|K.S. Williamson
|b Anderson
|13
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|lbw Robinson
|14
|H.M. Nicholls
|Not out
|5
|Extras
|1nb, 4b, 6lb
|11
|Total
|41.1 Overs
|124 - 3
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Anderson
|11
|2
|31
|1
|Broad
|12
|3
|31
|0
|O.E. Robinson
|10
|3
|25
|2
|Wood
|7.5
|2
|27
|0