Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

New Zealand

124-3  (41.1 ov)

New Zealand are 124 for 3

England vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
2nd - 6th Jun 2021
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T.W.M. Latham b Robinson 23
D.P. Conway Not out 58
K.S. Williamson b Anderson 13
L.R.P.L. Taylor lbw Robinson 14
H.M. Nicholls Not out 5
Extras 1nb, 4b, 6lb 11
Total 41.1 Overs 124 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 11 2 31 1
Broad 12 3 31 0
O.E. Robinson 10 3 25 2
Wood 7.5 2 27 0
Full Bowling Card