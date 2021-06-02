Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

124-3  (41.2 ov)

New Zealand are 124 for 3

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 124-3 (41.2 ov)
New Zealand are 124 for 3

New Zealand 1st Innings124-3

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.W.M. Latham b Robinson 23 57 2 0 40.35
D.P. Conway Not out 58 109 6 0 53.21
K.S. Williamson (c) b Anderson 13 33 2 0 39.39
L.R.P.L. Taylor lbw Robinson 14 38 1 0 36.84
H.M. Nicholls Not out 5 12 0 0 41.67
Extras 1nb, 4b, 6lb 11
Total 41.2 Overs, 3 wkts 124
To Bat: 
B.J. Watling,
C. de Grandhomme,
M.J. Santner,
K.A. Jamieson,
T.G. Southee,
N. Wagner

Fall of Wickets

  1. 58 Latham 15.6ov
  2. 86 Williamson 25.4ov
  3. 114 Taylor 37.5ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Anderson 11 2 31 1 2.82
Broad 12 3 31 0 2.58
O.E. Robinson 10.1 3 25 2 2.46
Wood 8 2 27 0 3.38

Match Details

Date
2nd - 6th Jun 2021
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 2, 2021 3:03pm

  •  

    41.2

    Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    41.1

    Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    40.6

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    40.5

    Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    40.4

    Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    40.3

    Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls. Half volley, to leg on the back foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Anderson.

  •  

    40.2

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    40.1

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    39.6

    Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    39.5

    APPEAL! Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Burns, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    39.4

    Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    39.3

    Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    39.2

    Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    39.1

    Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Anderson.

  •  

    38.6

    APPEAL! Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Burns, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    38.5

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    38.4

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    38.3

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    38.2

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    38.1

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    37.6

    Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  • 37.5

    OUT! L.B.W. Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad. Robinson gets a big wicket to his name.

  •  

    37.4

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    37.3

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    37.2

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    37.1

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    36.6

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    36.5

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    36.4

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    36.3

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Burns.

  •  

    36.2

    Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    36.1

    Mark Wood to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    35.6

    APPEAL! Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bracey, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    35.5

    Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    35.4

    Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    35.3

    Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Wood.

  •  

    35.2

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    35.1

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    34.6

    FOUR! Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Conway brings up his maiden Test fifty.

  •  

    34.5

    Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    34.4

    Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    34.3

    Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    34.2

    Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    34.1

    Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    33.6

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    33.5

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    33.4

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    33.3

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    33.2

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    33.1

    Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    32.6

    Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    32.5

    Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

  •  

    32.4

    Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    32.3

    Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    32.2

    Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    32.1

    Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.

Full Commentary