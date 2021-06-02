Cricket Match
England
New Zealand
124-3 (41.2 ov)
England vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|124-3 (41.2 ov)
|New Zealand are 124 for 3
New Zealand 1st Innings124-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.W.M. Latham
|b Robinson
|23
|57
|2
|0
|40.35
|D.P. Conway
|Not out
|58
|109
|6
|0
|53.21
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|b Anderson
|13
|33
|2
|0
|39.39
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|lbw Robinson
|14
|38
|1
|0
|36.84
|H.M. Nicholls
|Not out
|5
|12
|0
|0
|41.67
|Extras
|1nb, 4b, 6lb
|11
|Total
|41.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|124
Fall of Wickets
- 58 Latham 15.6ov
- 86 Williamson 25.4ov
- 114 Taylor 37.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|11
|2
|31
|1
|2.82
|Broad
|12
|3
|31
|0
|2.58
|O.E. Robinson
|10.1
|3
|25
|2
|2.46
|Wood
|8
|2
|27
|0
|3.38
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd - 6th Jun 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
-
41.2
Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
41.1
Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
40.6
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
40.5
Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.
-
40.4
Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
40.3
Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls. Half volley, to leg on the back foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Anderson.
-
40.2
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
40.1
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
39.6
Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
39.5
APPEAL! Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Burns, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
39.4
Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
39.3
Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
39.2
Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
39.1
Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Anderson.
-
38.6
APPEAL! Mark Wood to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Burns, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
38.5
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.
-
38.4
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
38.3
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
38.2
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
38.1
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
37.6
Ollie Robinson to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
37.5
OUT! L.B.W. Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad. Robinson gets a big wicket to his name.
-
37.4
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
37.3
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
37.2
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
37.1
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
36.6
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
36.5
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
36.4
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
36.3
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
36.2
Mark Wood to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
36.1
Mark Wood to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.
-
35.6
APPEAL! Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bracey, appeal made for Caught.
-
35.5
Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
35.4
Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
35.3
Ollie Robinson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Wood.
-
35.2
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lawrence.
-
35.1
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
34.6
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Conway brings up his maiden Test fifty.
-
34.5
Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
34.4
Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
34.3
Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
34.2
Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
34.1
Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
33.6
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
33.5
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
33.4
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
33.3
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
33.2
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
33.1
Ollie Robinson to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
32.6
Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lawrence.
-
32.5
Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.
-
32.4
Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
32.3
Stuart Broad to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
32.2
Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
32.1
Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bracey.