Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

166-4
Result
Badge

New Zealand

167-5

New Zealand win by 5 wickets

England vs New Zealand

How New Zealand beat England in a thriller

Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi.

Match Details

Date
10th Nov 2021
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill c Ali b Woakes 4
D.J. Mitchell Not out 72
K.S. Williamson c Rashid b Woakes 5
D.P. Conway s Buttler b Livingstone 46
G.D. Phillips c Billings b Livingstone 2
J.D.S. Neesham c Morgan b Rashid 27
M.J. Santner Not out 1
Extras 1nb, 4w, 1b, 4lb 10
Total 19.0 Overs 167 - 5
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 4 1 36 2
Jordan 3 0 31 0
Rashid 4 0 39 1
Wood 4 0 34 0
L.S. Livingstone 4 0 22 2
Full Bowling Card