England vs New Zealand

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
New Zealand win by 5 wickets
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Nov 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.J. Guptill
|c Ali b Woakes
|4
|D.J. Mitchell
|Not out
|72
|K.S. Williamson
|c Rashid b Woakes
|5
|D.P. Conway
|s Buttler b Livingstone
|46
|G.D. Phillips
|c Billings b Livingstone
|2
|J.D.S. Neesham
|c Morgan b Rashid
|27
|M.J. Santner
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|1nb, 4w, 1b, 4lb
|10
|Total
|19.0 Overs
|167 - 5
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|4
|1
|36
|2
|Jordan
|3
|0
|31
|0
|Rashid
|4
|0
|39
|1
|Wood
|4
|0
|34
|0
|L.S. Livingstone
|4
|0
|22
|2