Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

35-1  (12.0 ov)

New Zealand are 35 for 1

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 35-1 (12.0 ov)
New Zealand are 35 for 1

New Zealand 1st Innings35-1

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.W.M. Latham c Root b Broad 0 6 0 0 0.00
W.A. Young Not out 20 41 2 0 48.78
K.S. Williamson (c) Not out 15 25 2 0 60.00
Extras 0
Total 12.0 Overs, 1 wkts 35
To Bat: 
D.P. Conway,
H.M. Nicholls,
D.J. Mitchell,
T.A. Blundell,
M.G. Bracewell,
T.G. Southee,
N. Wagner,
T.A. Boult

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Latham 0.6ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Broad 6 1 18 1 3.00
M.J. Potts 4 0 8 0 2.00
Overton 1.5 0 8 0 4.36

Match Details

Date
23rd - 27th Jun 2022
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
M Erasmus, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
A S Dar
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 23, 2022 11:54am

  •  

    11.6

    Jamie Overton to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    11.5

    Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    11.4

    Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    11.3

    Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    11.2

    Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    11.1

    Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    10.6

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    10.5

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    10.4

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    10.3

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    10.2

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    10.1

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.6

    Jamie Overton to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    9.5

    Jamie Overton to Will Young. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Placed it nicely.

  •  

    9.3

    Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    9.1

    Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    8.6

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    8.4

    FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    8.2

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    8.1

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    7.6

    Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    7.5

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    7.4

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    7.3

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    7.2

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    7.1

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    6.6

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    6.5

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    6.4

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    6.3

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    6.2

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Potts, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    6.1

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    5.6

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes. Tidy over from Matthew Potts.

  •  

    5.5

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    5.4

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    5.3

    Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    5.2

    Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    4.6

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    4.4

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Potts.

  •  

    4.3

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    4.1

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    3.6

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    3.5

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    3.4

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    3.3

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    FOUR! Matthew Potts to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    2.6

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    2.5

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    2.4

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    2.3

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    2.2

    Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    2.1

    FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

Full Commentary