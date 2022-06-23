Cricket Match
England
New Zealand
35-1 (12.0 ov)
England vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|35-1 (12.0 ov)
|New Zealand are 35 for 1
New Zealand 1st Innings35-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.W.M. Latham
|c Root b Broad
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|W.A. Young
|Not out
|20
|41
|2
|0
|48.78
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|Not out
|15
|25
|2
|0
|60.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|12.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|35
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Latham 0.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Broad
|6
|1
|18
|1
|3.00
|M.J. Potts
|4
|0
|8
|0
|2.00
|Overton
|1.5
|0
|8
|0
|4.36
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd - 27th Jun 2022
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
11.6
Jamie Overton to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Broad.
-
11.5
Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
11.4
Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
11.3
Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
11.2
Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Broad.
-
11.1
Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
10.6
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
10.5
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
10.4
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
10.3
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
10.2
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
10.1
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.6
Jamie Overton to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
9.5
Jamie Overton to Will Young. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
9.4
FOUR! Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Placed it nicely.
-
9.3
Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
9.2
Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
9.1
Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
8.6
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs.
-
8.5
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
8.4
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
8.3
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
8.2
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
8.1
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
7.6
Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
7.5
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
7.4
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.3
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
7.2
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
7.1
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
6.6
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
6.5
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
6.4
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
6.3
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
6.2
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Potts, fielded by Stokes.
-
6.1
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Overton.
-
5.6
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes. Tidy over from Matthew Potts.
-
5.5
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
5.4
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
5.3
Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
5.2
Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
5.1
Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
4.6
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.
-
4.5
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
4.4
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Potts.
-
4.3
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
4.2
Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
4.1
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
3.6
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
3.5
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
3.4
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
3.3
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.2
FOUR! Matthew Potts to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
3.1
Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
2.6
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
2.5
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
2.4
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
2.3
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
2.2
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.1
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.