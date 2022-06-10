Cricket Match
England
New Zealand
183-4 (47.3 ov)
England vs New Zealand
New Zealand 1st Innings183-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.W.M. Latham (c)
|c Potts b Anderson
|26
|60
|6
|0
|43.33
|W.A. Young
|c Crawley b Stokes
|47
|70
|9
|0
|67.14
|D.P. Conway
|c Foakes b Anderson
|46
|62
|7
|0
|74.19
|H.M. Nicholls
|c Foakes b Stokes
|30
|52
|4
|0
|57.69
|D.J. Mitchell
|Not out
|11
|31
|1
|0
|35.48
|T.A. Blundell
|Not out
|5
|14
|1
|0
|35.71
|Extras
|4nb, 14lb
|18
|Total
|47.3 Overs, 4 wkts
|183
Fall of Wickets
- 84 Young 20.6ov
- 84 Latham 21.1ov
- 161 Nicholls 38.6ov
- 169 Conway 41.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|14
|5
|26
|2
|1.86
|Broad
|12
|3
|46
|0
|3.83
|M.J. Potts
|10
|2
|49
|0
|4.90
|Stokes
|10
|0
|37
|2
|3.70
|Leach
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th - 14th Jun 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- M A Gough, P R Reiffel
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
-
47.3
FOUR! James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
47.2
James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
47.1
James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
46.6
Ben Stokes to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
46.5
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.
-
46.4
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
46.3
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
46.2
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
46.1
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
45.6
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
45.5
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
45.4
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
45.3
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
45.2
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
45.1
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
44.6
Ben Stokes to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
44.5
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
44.4
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
44.3
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
44.2
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
44.1
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
43.6
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
43.5
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Potts.
-
43.4
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
43.3
FOUR! James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
43.2
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
43.1
James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Potts.
-
42.6
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to first slip for no runs, dropped catch by Root.
-
42.6
No ball Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to gully and it was a no ball, fielded by Pope.
-
42.5
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Potts.
-
42.4
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
42.3
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
42.2
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
42.1
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Potts.
-
41.6
OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Devon Conway. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge, caught by Foakes. Anderson gets his man.
-
41.5
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
41.4
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
41.3
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
41.2
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
41.1
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
40.6
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
40.5
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
40.4
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Leach.
-
40.3
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
40.2
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
40.1
Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
39.6
James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Potts, fielded by Foakes.
-
39.5
James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
39.4
James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
39.3
James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
39.2
James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
39.1
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Broad.
-
38.6
OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge, caught by Foakes. Stokes breaks the dangerous-looking partnership.
-
38.5
Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Anderson, fielded by Lees.
-
38.4
Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
38.3
Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
38.2
Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Potts.
-
38.1
Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
37.6
James Anderson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
37.5
James Anderson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
37.4
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, Spliced to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lees.
-
37.3
APPEAL! James Anderson to Devon Conway. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Potts, appeal made for Caught.
-
37.2
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
37.1
APPEAL! James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.