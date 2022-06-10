Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

183-4  (47.3 ov)

New Zealand are 183 for 4

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 183-4 (47.3 ov)
New Zealand are 183 for 4

New Zealand 1st Innings183-4

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.W.M. Latham (c) c Potts b Anderson 26 60 6 0 43.33
W.A. Young c Crawley b Stokes 47 70 9 0 67.14
D.P. Conway c Foakes b Anderson 46 62 7 0 74.19
H.M. Nicholls c Foakes b Stokes 30 52 4 0 57.69
D.J. Mitchell Not out 11 31 1 0 35.48
T.A. Blundell Not out 5 14 1 0 35.71
Extras 4nb, 14lb 18
Total 47.3 Overs, 4 wkts 183
To Bat: 
M.G. Bracewell,
K.A. Jamieson,
T.G. Southee,
M.J. Henry,
T.A. Boult

Fall of Wickets

  1. 84 Young 20.6ov
  2. 84 Latham 21.1ov
  3. 161 Nicholls 38.6ov
  4. 169 Conway 41.6ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Anderson 14 5 26 2 1.86
Broad 12 3 46 0 3.83
M.J. Potts 10 2 49 0 4.90
Stokes 10 0 37 2 3.70
Leach 1 0 5 0 5.00

Match Details

Date
10th - 14th Jun 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
M A Gough, P R Reiffel
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 10, 2022 3:26pm

  •  

    47.3

    FOUR! James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    47.2

    James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    47.1

    James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    46.6

    Ben Stokes to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    46.5

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    46.4

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    46.3

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    46.2

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    46.1

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    45.6

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    45.5

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    45.4

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    45.3

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    45.2

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    45.1

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    44.6

    Ben Stokes to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    44.5

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    44.4

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    44.3

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    44.2

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    44.1

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    43.6

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    43.5

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Potts.

  •  

    43.4

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    43.3

    FOUR! James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    43.2

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    43.1

    James Anderson to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Potts.

  •  

    42.6

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to first slip for no runs, dropped catch by Root.

  •  

    42.6

    No ball Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to gully and it was a no ball, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    42.5

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Potts.

  •  

    42.4

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    42.3

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    42.2

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    42.1

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Potts.

  • 41.6

    OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Devon Conway. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge, caught by Foakes. Anderson gets his man.

  •  

    41.5

    James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    41.4

    James Anderson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    41.3

    James Anderson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    41.2

    James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    41.1

    James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    40.6

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    40.5

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    40.4

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Leach.

  •  

    40.3

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    40.2

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    40.1

    Ben Stokes to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    39.6

    James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Potts, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    39.5

    James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    39.4

    James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    39.3

    James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    39.2

    James Anderson to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    39.1

    James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Broad.

  • 38.6

    OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge, caught by Foakes. Stokes breaks the dangerous-looking partnership.

  •  

    38.5

    Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Anderson, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    38.4

    Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    38.3

    Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    38.2

    Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Potts.

  •  

    38.1

    Ben Stokes to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    37.6

    James Anderson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    37.5

    James Anderson to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    37.4

    James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, Spliced to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    37.3

    APPEAL! James Anderson to Devon Conway. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Potts, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    37.2

    James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    37.1

    APPEAL! James Anderson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

Full Commentary