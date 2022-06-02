Cricket Match
England
New Zealand
6-2 (5.2 ov)
England vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|6-2 (5.2 ov)
|New Zealand are 6 for 2
New Zealand 1st Innings6-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.W.M. Latham
|c Bairstow b Anderson
|1
|17
|0
|0
|5.88
|W.A. Young
|c Bairstow b Anderson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|Not out
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|D.P. Conway
|Not out
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|5.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|6
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Young 2.1ov
- 2 Latham 4.3ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd - 6th Jun 2022
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
-
5.2
Stuart Broad to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 3 runs.
-
5.1
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Potts.
-
4.6
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
4.5
James Anderson to Devon Conway. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.4
James Anderson to Devon Conway. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
4.3
OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to third slip, caught by Bairstow. Both the openers are back to the pavilion.
-
4.2
James Anderson to Tom Latham. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
4.1
James Anderson to Tom Latham. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
3.6
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
3.5
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
3.4
Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
3.3
Stuart Broad to Tom Latham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
3.2
Stuart Broad to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
3.1
Stuart Broad to Tom Latham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
2.6
James Anderson to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
2.5
James Anderson to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
2.4
James Anderson to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
2.3
James Anderson to Kane Williamson. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
2.2
James Anderson to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
2.1
OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third slip, caught by Bairstow. Bairstow takes a stunning catch in the slip cordon.
-
1.6
Stuart Broad to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
1.5
Stuart Broad to Tom Latham. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
1.4
Stuart Broad to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
1.3
Stuart Broad to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.2
Stuart Broad to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
1.1
Stuart Broad to Will Young. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Leach, fielded by Pope.
-
0.6
James Anderson to Tom Latham. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
0.5
James Anderson to Tom Latham. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
0.4
James Anderson to Tom Latham. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
0.3
James Anderson to Tom Latham. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
0.2
James Anderson to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. James Anderson to Tom Latham. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.