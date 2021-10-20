Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England
163-6
Result
New Zealand
150
New Zealand need 14 runs to win from 5 balls
England vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|150All out (19.2 ov)
|England 1st
|163-6 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand 1st Innings150 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|c Roy b Rashid
|41
|20
|4
|3
|205.00
|T.L. Seifert
|b Wood
|8
|8
|1
|0
|100.00
|D.P. Conway
|run out (Billings)
|20
|23
|3
|0
|86.96
|G.D. Phillips
|c Buttler b Livingstone
|7
|5
|1
|0
|140.00
|M.S. Chapman
|c Jordan b Rashid
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|D.J. Mitchell
|c Woakes b Wood
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|M.J. Santner
|b Rashid
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|T.G. Southee
|c Buttler b Wood
|10
|11
|1
|0
|90.91
|K.A. Jamieson
|c Jordan b Wood
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|I.S. Sodhi
|Not out
|25
|16
|1
|2
|156.25
|T.D. Astle
|b Woakes
|16
|13
|0
|1
|123.08
|Extras
|1nb, 8w, 8lb
|17
|Total
|All Out, 19.2 Overs
|150
Fall of Wickets
- 28 Seifert 2.5ov
- 66 Guptill 6.3ov
- 81 Conway 8.5ov
- 87 Phillips 9.6ov
- 87 Chapman 10.1ov
- 87 Santner 10.3ov
- 97 Mitchell 12.2ov
- 103 Jamieson 14.2ov
- 103 Southee 14.3ov
- 150 Astle 19.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|L.S. Livingstone
|3
|0
|29
|1
|9.67
|Woakes
|3
|0
|30
|0
|10.00
|Wood
|4
|0
|23
|4
|5.75
|T.S. Mills
|4
|0
|23
|0
|5.75
|Rashid
|3
|0
|18
|3
|6.00
|Jordan
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
England 1st Innings163-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|b Southee
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.C. Buttler
|c Jamieson b Sodhi
|73
|51
|11
|2
|143.14
|D.J. Malan
|lbw Sodhi
|11
|15
|1
|0
|73.33
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|lbw Sodhi
|10
|11
|1
|0
|90.91
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Chapman b Ferguson
|30
|21
|2
|2
|142.86
|L.S. Livingstone
|b Phillips
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|S.W. Billings
|Not out
|27
|17
|3
|1
|158.82
|C.R. Woakes
|Not out
|3
|2
|0
|0
|150.00
|Extras
|8w,
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|163
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Roy 0.1ov
- 48 Malan 6.4ov
- 74 Morgan 10.5ov
- 102 Buttler 13.5ov
- 103 Livingstone 14.1ov
- 159 Bairstow 19.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|3
|0
|31
|1
|10.33
|K.A. Jamieson
|3
|0
|32
|0
|10.67
|L.H. Ferguson
|3
|0
|19
|1
|6.33
|M.J. Santner
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|I.S. Sodhi
|4
|0
|26
|3
|6.50
|D.J. Mitchell
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|Astle
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|G.D. Phillips
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Oct 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Nursery 2)
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, M Erasmus