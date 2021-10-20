Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

163-6

Result
Badge

New Zealand

150

New Zealand need 14 runs to win from 5 balls

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 150All out (19.2 ov)
England 1st 163-6 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand 1st Innings150 All out

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.J. Guptill c Roy b Rashid 41 20 4 3 205.00
T.L. Seifert b Wood 8 8 1 0 100.00
D.P. Conway run out (Billings) 20 23 3 0 86.96
G.D. Phillips c Buttler b Livingstone 7 5 1 0 140.00
M.S. Chapman c Jordan b Rashid 1 5 0 0 20.00
D.J. Mitchell c Woakes b Wood 2 5 0 0 40.00
M.J. Santner b Rashid 0 2 0 0 0.00
T.G. Southee c Buttler b Wood 10 11 1 0 90.91
K.A. Jamieson c Jordan b Wood 3 8 0 0 37.50
I.S. Sodhi Not out 25 16 1 2 156.25
T.D. Astle b Woakes 16 13 0 1 123.08
Extras 1nb, 8w, 8lb 17
Total All Out, 19.2 Overs 150

Fall of Wickets

  1. 28 Seifert 2.5ov
  2. 66 Guptill 6.3ov
  3. 81 Conway 8.5ov
  4. 87 Phillips 9.6ov
  5. 87 Chapman 10.1ov
  6. 87 Santner 10.3ov
  7. 97 Mitchell 12.2ov
  8. 103 Jamieson 14.2ov
  9. 103 Southee 14.3ov
  10. 150 Astle 19.2ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
L.S. Livingstone 3 0 29 1 9.67
Woakes 3 0 30 0 10.00
Wood 4 0 23 4 5.75
T.S. Mills 4 0 23 0 5.75
Rashid 3 0 18 3 6.00
Jordan 2 0 18 0 9.00

England 1st Innings163-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy b Southee 0 1 0 0 0.00
J.C. Buttler c Jamieson b Sodhi 73 51 11 2 143.14
D.J. Malan lbw Sodhi 11 15 1 0 73.33
E.J.G. Morgan (c) lbw Sodhi 10 11 1 0 90.91
J.M. Bairstow c Chapman b Ferguson 30 21 2 2 142.86
L.S. Livingstone b Phillips 1 2 0 0 50.00
S.W. Billings Not out 27 17 3 1 158.82
C.R. Woakes Not out 3 2 0 0 150.00
Extras 8w, 8
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 163
To Bat: 
A.U. Rashid,
C.J. Jordan,
D.J. Willey
M.A. Wood
M.M. Ali
T.K. Curran
T.S. Mills

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Roy 0.1ov
  2. 48 Malan 6.4ov
  3. 74 Morgan 10.5ov
  4. 102 Buttler 13.5ov
  5. 103 Livingstone 14.1ov
  6. 159 Bairstow 19.2ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Southee 3 0 31 1 10.33
K.A. Jamieson 3 0 32 0 10.67
L.H. Ferguson 3 0 19 1 6.33
M.J. Santner 4 0 29 0 7.25
I.S. Sodhi 4 0 26 3 6.50
D.J. Mitchell 1 0 9 0 9.00
Astle 1 0 11 0 11.00
G.D. Phillips 1 0 6 1 6.00

Match Details

Date
20th Oct 2021
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Nursery 2)
Umpires
A T Holdstock, M Erasmus