Cricket Match
England
Pakistan
271-3 (42.0 ov)
England vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|271-3 (42.0 ov)
|Pakistan are 271 for 3 with 8.0 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings271-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|c Woakes b Ali
|44
|58
|3
|1
|75.86
|F. Zaman
|s Buttler b Ali
|36
|40
|6
|0
|90.00
|M.B. Azam
|c Woakes b Ali
|63
|66
|4
|1
|95.45
|M. Hafeez
|Not out
|77
|59
|8
|1
|130.51
|S. Ahmed (c)
|Not out
|33
|29
|4
|0
|113.79
|Extras
|9w, 1b, 8lb
|18
|Total
|42.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|271
Fall of Wickets
- 82 Zaman 14.1ov
- 111 ul-Haq 20.1ov
- 198 Azam 32.5ov
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Jun 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
Live Commentary
-
41.6
Jofra Archer to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
41.5
Jofra Archer to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
41.4
Jofra Archer to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
41.3
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Lovely cricket from Hafeez, lofting the slower ball over the offside ring towards the short boundary.
-
41.2
Jofra Archer to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Full toss, down leg side backing away driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
41.1
Jofra Archer to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Half volley, down leg side backing away driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
40.6
Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
40.5
Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Archer.
-
40.4
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Pulled away hard and that will be four more to Pakistan.
-
40.3
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Yorker, down leg side backing away flick, inside edge to gully for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
40.2
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Another off-pace delivery is heaved away legside.
-
40.1
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
39.6
Chris Woakes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Half volley, outside off stump backing away pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan, fielded by Roy.
-
39.5
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Off cutter bouncer, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Banged into the pitch and slapped over the top of mid-on.
-
39.4
Chris Woakes to Mohammad Hafeez. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
39.3
Chris Woakes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Length ball, to leg backing away pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
39.2
Chris Woakes to Mohammad Hafeez. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
39.1
Chris Woakes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Slower length ball, to leg backing away driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Roy.
-
38.6
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
38.5
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Slower ball yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
38.4
Ben Stokes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
38.3
Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
38.2
Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
38.1
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Timed very well and it finds the small gap between Moeen Ali and Joe Root in the offside. Stokes doesn't look too impressed.
-
37.6
Chris Woakes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
37.6
Wide Chris Woakes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
37.5
Chris Woakes to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
37.4
Chris Woakes to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, run save by Roy.
-
37.3
Chris Woakes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
37.2
Chris Woakes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
37.1
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Heaved away legside as Sarfaraz moves around in his crease.
-
36.6
Moeen Ali to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to fourth slip for no runs, run save by Wood. Very good from Moeen, he's been impressive today.
-
36.5
Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Off break back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
36.4
Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
36.3
Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
36.2
Moeen Ali to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
36.1
Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
35.6
Mark Wood to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
35.6
Wide Mark Wood to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
35.5
Mark Wood to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs. Sloppy from James Vince who is on as a sub. England haven't been at their best in the field today.
-
35.4
Mark Wood to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
35.3
Mark Wood to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
35.2
Mark Wood to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
35.1
Mark Wood to Mohammad Hafeez. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
34.6
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
34.5
Moeen Ali to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to cover for 1 run.
-
34.4
Moeen Ali to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
34.3
Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
34.2
Moeen Ali to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Roy, fielded by Root. That was a chance for a run out, Hafeez had come a long way down and Sarfaraz had gone nowhere. Had Roy picked that up cleanly a simple throw would have run Hafeez out but he missed another opportunity.
-
34.1
Moeen Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
33.6
FOUR! Mark Wood to Mohammad Hafeez. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Wood goes looking for the yorker but misses and Hafeez just dropped his bat on the ball and punched it down the ground for four to bring up his fifty, in good time too.
-
33.5
Mark Wood to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Roy, fielded by Morgan.
-
33.4
Mark Wood to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Archer.
-
33.3
FOUR! Mark Wood to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Goes short again but Hafeez is equal to the task and pulls into the gap once more.
-
33.2
Mark Wood to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
33.1
Mark Wood to Mohammad Hafeez. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
32.6
Moeen Ali to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
32.5
OUT! Caught. Moeen Ali to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Woakes. Moeen Ali is back into the attack and he's back taking wickets for England. It's the important one of Babar Azam too. He was looking to hit wide of long on but in the end he's offered a pretty easy catch to Woakes who just had to move forwards and take a low catch in front of him.
-
32.4
Moeen Ali to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away Late Cut, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
32.3
APPEAL! Moeen Ali to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Wood, appeal made for Run Out. Home by miles.
-
32.2
Moeen Ali to Babar Azam. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
32.1
Moeen Ali to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.