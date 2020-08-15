Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 4 of 5
Badge

England

 
11:00
Badge

Pakistan

223-9  (86.0 ov)

No play Saturday due to rain

England vs Pakistan

England and Pakistan frustrated by bad light on third day of second Test at Ageas Bowl

Watch day four of the second Test between England and Pakistan, live on Sky Sports Cricket, from 10.30am on Sunday

England captain Joe Root will have to wait until day four to wrap up Pakistan's first innings

England and Pakistan endured a frustrating day as gloomy weather conditions at the Ageas Bowl forced day three of the second Test to be abandoned without a ball bowled.

Scorecard | Over-by-over commentary

While there was only light drizzle in the air - with the ground covers on as a precaution - the poor light readings meant the players were unable to return to the field.

Inspections at 3.30pm and 4.15pm found the outfield was still too wet for play and the light was only getting worse. Play was finally abandoned for the day following a third inspection at 5.15pm and with two days remaining, a draw seems increasingly likely.

Pakistan had reached 223-9 in their first innings after a truncated second day's play, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and last man Naseem Shah alongside him at the crease.

The covers were on at the Ageas Bowl in the second Test between England and Pakistan with no play possible on day three

The tourists, who trail 1-0 following England's dramatic three-wicket victory in the series opener at Old Trafford last week, need to win in Southampton to give themselves a chance of a series success.

The third and final Test of the series is due to begin on Friday August 21, also at the Ageas Bowl.

Watch day four of the second #raisethebat Test between England and Pakistan, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am, Sunday.

Match Details

Date
13th - 17th Aug 2020
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.M. Khan lbw Anderson 1
A. Ali c Burns b Curran 60
A. Ali c Burns b Anderson 20
M.B. Azam c Buttler b Broad 47
A. Shafiq c Sibley b Broad 5
F. Alam lbw Woakes 0
M. Rizwan Not out 60
Y. Shah c Buttler b Anderson 5
S.S. Afridi run out (Sibley) 0
M. Abbas lbw Broad 2
N. Shah Not out 1
Extras 1nb, 1w, 9b, 11lb 22
Total 86.0 Overs 223 - 9
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 24 5 48 3
Broad 25 7 56 3
S.M. Curran 18 3 44 1
Woakes 19 3 55 1
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK