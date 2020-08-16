England vs Pakistan

England bowled Pakistan out for 236 and then lost opener Rory Burns in the hour of cricket that was possible before rain and bad light brought day four of the second Test to a premature end.

Scorecard | Over-by-over commentary

Weather conditions had restricted the teams to just 86 overs of play across the first three days and although the fourth morning started on time, an hour later the umpires were ushering the sides off once again as the light worsened and rain started to fall.

Just 10.2 overs were bowled in that time but there was no shortage of action as Stuart Broad (4-56) dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (72) to wrap up the Pakistan innings before Burns fell to Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over of England's reply.

The conditions have strongly favoured the bowlers throughout the game and Shaheen and Mohammad Abbas took full advantage, threatening with almost every delivery, but Dom Sibley (2no) and Zak Crawley (5no) survived as England reached 7-1 before the rain arrived - and with no sign of it relenting, play was abandoned for the day at 3.50pm.

Swing and seam movement was evident throughout the morning as James Anderson (3-60) and Broad beat the bat on numerous occasions at the start of the day.

Rizwan's determination to score quick runs helped those play and miss figures but the Pakistan wicketkeeper also got a couple of boundaries away to take the tourists from 223-9 to 236 before sending a leading edge to Crawley in the covers to give Broad his fourth wicket.

After a quick turnaround, the England openers were back out in the middle but Burns was not there long. After edging the first ball of the innings just short of Asad Shafiq, Burns nicked Shaheen again three balls later and this time it carried comfortably to the same fielder at second slip.

It was a beauty from Shaheen, shaping away from the left-hander and nipping off the seam as well to find the edge, and he was confident he had got another with his next ball.

The umpire turned down the lbw appeal against Crawley and the ball appeared to be going well down leg, even before UltraEdge showed a faint inside edge from the England No 3.

Sibley and Crawley battled well for the next few overs but with Shaheen and Abbas on song, there would undoubtedly have been a little relief when the umpires took the teams off.

The draw now seems a formality and with England 1-0 up in the three-match series, Pakistan will need to win the third Test, starting on Friday in Southampton, to avoid defeat.

Watch continued live coverage of the second Test between England and Pakistan on Sky Sports Cricket.