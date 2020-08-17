Cricket Match

Day 5 of 5
Badge

England

27-1
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

236  (91.2 ov)

England trail Pakistan by 209 runs with 9 wickets remaining

England vs Pakistan

England set to retain 1-0 lead over Pakistan after rain hits second Test again

The third and final Test between England and Pakistan gets under way on Friday from 10.30am, live on Sky Sports Cricket

Groundstaff at the Ageas Bowl worked on mopping up the outfield on the fifth morning

England look certain to preserve their 1-0 series lead going into the third Test against Pakistan after further rain prevented any play on the fifth morning at the Ageas Bowl.

A thunderstorm during the night soaked the outfield and left the surface unfit for the second Test to resume, with the umpires conducting three pitch inspections and eventually scheduling a fourth for just after the lunch interval.

Any prospect of a result in the match was already looking slim, with the players off the field since midday on day four after England had faced only five overs in their first innings, replying to Pakistan's total of 236.

v

Live Test Cricket

England vs Pakistan

August 21, 2020, 10:30am


Remote Record

Zak Crawley (5*) and Dom Sibley (2*) were the not-out batsmen as the home side reached 7-1, while Rory Burns' wicket was the only one to fall, caught at second slip off Shaheen Afridi for a fourth-ball duck.

Each day of the Test has been marred by poor weather conditions, with gloomy skies forcing the players off on the first afternoon and the recorded light meter reading restricting play on subsequent days.

Not a ball was bowled on the third day - and, with no play possible on the final morning, the 96.2 overs sent down in total currently stands as the fifth lowest number of deliveries in any Test match in England.

There has been no play since midday on day four, when Zak Crawley (L) and Dom Sibley left the field with England at 7-1 in reply to Pakistan's 236

If there is no further play, it will become the worst weather-affected Test to be played in the country since 1931, when Douglas Jardine's side reached 224-3 in 71 overs against New Zealand at Old Trafford.

The third and final Test of the series - also at the Ageas Bowl - gets under way on Friday from 10.30am, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
13th - 17th Aug 2020
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns c Shafiq b Afridi 0
D.P. Sibley Not out 6
Z. Crawley Not out 18
Extras 1nb, 2lb 3
Total 10.0 Overs 27 - 1
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 5 2 9 1
M. Abbas 4.3 1 16 0
Full Bowling Card

Live Commentary

  •  

    9.6

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    9.5

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    9.4

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    9.3

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    9.2

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Abbas.

  •  

    9.1

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    8.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    8.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Abbas.

  •  

    8.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    8.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    8.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    8.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Abbas.

  •  

    7.6

    FOUR! Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    7.4

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    7.3

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    7.2

    FOUR! Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    6.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    6.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    6.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    6.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, to leg swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    6.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    6.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Seaming in length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    5.6

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    5.5

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    5.4

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    5.3

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    5.2

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    5.1

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Khan, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    5.1

    No ball Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    4.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shah. Due to bad light and slight drizzling at the moment, the players and officials are walking back to the dressing room. That's stumps on day four. In this day a total of 10.2 overs were bowled and Pakistan lost their final wicket. Then England came out to bat and they are now on seven runs for the loss of one wicket and trail by 229 runs. They lose the only wicket of Rory Burns. The day has been abandoned due to rain. Hopefully, the day should improve for tomorrow's day to view the England innings. Bye for now.

  •  

    4.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    4.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    4.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    4.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    4.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    3.6

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit body to gully for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    3.5

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Abbas.

  •  

    3.4

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    3.3

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    3.2

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    3.1

    Mohammad Abbas to Zak Crawley. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    2.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Abbas.

  •  

    2.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    2.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    2.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, outside edge to fourth slip for no runs, run save by Khan, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    2.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    2.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    1.6

    APPEAL! Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Alam, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    1.5

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    1.4

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    1.3

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Abbas.

  •  

    1.2

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    1.1

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit body to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    0.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    0.5

    APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Shafiq, appeal made for L.B.W.

  • 0.4

    OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip, by Shafiq. Edged & Taken! Burns fails to defend the delivery from Shaheen Afridi as he gets an outside edge and Asad Shafiq takes a diving catch at second slip. Burns departs for a duck.

  •  

    0.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    0.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Shafiq.

Full Commentary

©2020 Sky UK