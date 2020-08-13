Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

 
Rain
Badge

Pakistan

85-2  (33.5 ov)

Pakistan are 85 for 2

England vs Pakistan

England vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary, analysis and in-play clips from the second Test at the Ageas Bowl. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
13th - 17th Aug 2020
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.M. Khan lbw Anderson 1
A. Ali Not out 49
A. Ali c Burns b Anderson 20
M.B. Azam Not out 7
Extras 4b, 4lb 8
Total 33.5 Overs 85 - 2
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 12 3 24 2
Broad 10 4 21 0
S.M. Curran 5.5 0 11 0
Woakes 6 1 21 0
Full Bowling Card