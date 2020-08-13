England vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
Pakistan are 85 for 2
Match Details
- Date
- 13th - 17th Aug 2020
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
pakistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S.M. Khan
|lbw Anderson
|1
|A. Ali
|Not out
|49
|A. Ali
|c Burns b Anderson
|20
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|7
|Extras
|4b, 4lb
|8
|Total
|33.5 Overs
|85 - 2
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Anderson
|12
|3
|24
|2
|Broad
|10
|4
|21
|0
|S.M. Curran
|5.5
|0
|11
|0
|Woakes
|6
|1
|21
|0