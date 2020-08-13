Cricket Match
England
Pakistan
85-2 (33.5 ov)
England vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|85-2 (33.5 ov)
|Pakistan are 85 for 2
Pakistan 1st Innings85-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.M. Khan
|lbw Anderson
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|A. Ali
|Not out
|49
|98
|6
|0
|50.00
|A. Ali (c)
|c Burns b Anderson
|20
|85
|1
|0
|23.53
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|7
|15
|0
|0
|46.67
|Extras
|4b, 4lb
|8
|Total
|33.5 Overs, 2 wkts
|85
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Khan 2.2ov
- 78 Ali 30.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|12
|3
|24
|2
|2.00
|Broad
|10
|4
|21
|0
|2.10
|S.M. Curran
|5.5
|0
|11
|0
|1.89
|Woakes
|6
|1
|21
|0
|3.50
Match Details
- Date
- 13th - 17th Aug 2020
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
-
33.5
Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope. Rain stops play. The players and the officials are walking back to the dressing room. Stay tuned for further updates.
-
33.4
Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Bess.
-
33.3
Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Curran, fielded by Anderson.
-
33.2
Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
33.1
Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
32.6
James Anderson to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Bess.
-
32.5
James Anderson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
32.4
James Anderson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bess.
-
32.3
James Anderson to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bess.
-
32.2
James Anderson to Babar Azam. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
32.1
James Anderson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
31.6
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
31.5
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
31.4
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
31.3
Stuart Broad to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Woakes.
-
31.2
Stuart Broad to Babar Azam. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
31.1
Stuart Broad to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
30.6
James Anderson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run.
-
30.5
OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip, by Burns. Skipper departs! Anderson takes his second wicket! Azar fails to block the delivery and gets an edge. The ball goes straight into the hands of Rory Burns who takes a simple catch at second slip as he departs for 20.
-
30.4
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
30.3
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bess.
-
30.2
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
30.1
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
29.6
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, direct hit by Anderson.
-
29.5
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
29.4
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
29.3
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. The edge of luck! Abid tries to defend the delivery. The outside edge from the blade of his bat leads to the third-man fence for a boundary.
-
29.2
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
29.1
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
28.6
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
28.5
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Crawley.
-
28.4
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
28.3
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
28.2
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
28.1
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
27.6
Stuart Broad to Azhar Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
27.5
Stuart Broad to Azhar Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
27.4
Stuart Broad to Azhar Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
27.3
Stuart Broad to Azhar Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
27.2
Stuart Broad to Azhar Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
27.1
Stuart Broad to Azhar Ali. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.6
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.5
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
26.4
FOUR! James Anderson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
26.3
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.2
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.1
James Anderson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
25.6
Stuart Broad to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
25.5
Stuart Broad to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
25.4
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pope.
-
25.3
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Edged and four! Gets an edge and the ball races into the gap for a boundary
-
25.2
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
25.1
Stuart Broad to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
24.6
APPEAL! James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Buttler, appeal made for Caught.
-
24.5
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
24.4
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
24.3
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.2
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
24.1
James Anderson to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.