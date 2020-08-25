England vs Pakistan

The best of the action from day five of the third Test as James Anderson took his 600th Test wickets and rain helped Pakistan hold out for a draw.

England clinched a 1-0 series win over Pakistan as, despite James Anderson taking his 600th Test wicket, the tourists held on for a draw on a rain-affected final day of the Test summer.

Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets as he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali (31) shortly after play finally got underway at 4.15pm following heavy early showers at The Ageas Bowl.

Pakistan had added only nine runs to their overnight score of 100-2 when Anderson (2-45) got one rear up off a length in his third over and take Azhar's edge through to Joe Root at slip.

1:00 Watch the moment where Jimmy Anderson became the first seamer to reach 600 Test wickets.

The ball would hardly misbehave thereafter; England were hopeful the second new ball might aide their victory push but, with only a further Joe Root (1-27) strike with the old ball added, the game ultimately petered out to a draw with Pakistan 187-4 following on.

While this Test will go down as a momentous one in the incredible career of Anderson, it has also - at times - been a hugely frustrating one, with the England seamer made to wait for his milestone moment by a series of rain interruptions and dropped catches (four) off his bowling.

There was concern his wait would be extended further, and with uncertainty over when England's next Test will be in these COVID-19 times, as heavy rain resulted in a lengthy delay to start the final day.

2:17 A look back at Anderson's milestone moments on his way to 600 Test wickets.

Thankfully, play was possible and Anderson wasted no time in finally taking his 600th Test wicket, but Pakistan otherwise blunted England's attack, with Babar Azam (63no) registering a classy half century.

There was an over of dodgy leg spin from part-timer Dom Sibley shortly before the second new ball was taken and Root himself bowled a few, dismissing Asad Shafiq (21) at short-leg but, after 3.1 overs with the new ball didn't bring a further breakthrough, the game was called a draw.

