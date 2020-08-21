England vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
England are 20 for 1
Match Details
- Date
- 21st - 25th Aug 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|c Khan b Afridi
|6
|D.P. Sibley
|Not out
|6
|Z. Crawley
|Not out
|8
|Extras
|0
|Total
|5.0 Overs
|20 - 1
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.S. Afridi
|2.3
|0
|6
|1
|M. Abbas
|2
|0
|6
|0