Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

20-1 (5.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

England are 20 for 1

England vs Pakistan

England vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary, analysis and in-play clips from the third Test at the Ageas Bowl. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
21st - 25th Aug 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
R K Illingworth, M A Gough
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns c Khan b Afridi 6
D.P. Sibley Not out 6
Z. Crawley Not out 8
Extras 0
Total 5.0 Overs 20 - 1
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 2.3 0 6 1
M. Abbas 2 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card