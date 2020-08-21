Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

24-1 (5.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

England are 24 for 1

England vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
England 1st 24-1 (5.3 ov)
England 1st Innings24-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns c Khan b Afridi 6 13 1 0 46.15
D.P. Sibley Not out 10 17 1 0 58.82
Z. Crawley Not out 8 3 2 0 266.67
Extras 0
Total 5.3 Overs, 1 wkts 24
To Bat: 
J.E. Root,
O.J.D. Pope,
J.C. Buttler,
C.R. Woakes,
D.M. Bess,
J.C. Archer,
S.C.J. Broad,
J.M. Anderson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 12 Burns 4.3ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Afridi 2.5 0 10 1 3.53
M. Abbas 2 0 6 0 3.00

Match Details

Date
21st - 25th Aug 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
R K Illingworth, M A Gough
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: August 21, 2020 11:29am

  •  

    5.3

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    4.6

    FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    4.4

    FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  • 4.3

    OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to fourth slip, by Khan.

  •  

    4.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Abbas.

  •  

    4.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    3.6

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    3.5

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    3.4

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Abbas.

  •  

    3.3

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    3.2

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    3.1

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    2.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    2.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    2.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    2.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    2.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    2.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    1.6

    Mohammad Abbas to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Abbas.

  •  

    1.5

    Mohammad Abbas to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, run save by Khan.

  •  

    1.4

    Mohammad Abbas to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    1.3

    Mohammad Abbas to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    1.2

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    1.1

    Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    0.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    0.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    0.4

    APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Alam, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    0.3

    FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Full Commentary