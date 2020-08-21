Cricket Match
England vs Pakistan
England 1st Innings24-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|c Khan b Afridi
|6
|13
|1
|0
|46.15
|D.P. Sibley
|Not out
|10
|17
|1
|0
|58.82
|Z. Crawley
|Not out
|8
|3
|2
|0
|266.67
|Extras
|0
|Total
|5.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|24
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Burns 4.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|2.5
|0
|10
|1
|3.53
|M. Abbas
|2
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 21st - 25th Aug 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
5.3
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Alam.
5.2
FOUR! Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
5.1
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
4.6
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
4.5
Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
4.4
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Zak Crawley. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
4.3
OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to fourth slip, by Khan.
4.2
Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Abbas.
4.1
Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
3.6
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shah.
3.5
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
3.4
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Abbas.
3.3
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Alam.
3.2
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Alam.
3.1
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
2.6
Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
2.5
Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
2.4
Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
2.3
Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
2.2
Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
2.1
Shaheen Afridi to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
1.6
Mohammad Abbas to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Abbas.
1.5
Mohammad Abbas to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, run save by Khan.
1.4
Mohammad Abbas to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
1.3
Mohammad Abbas to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.
1.2
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Afridi.
1.1
Mohammad Abbas to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
0.6
Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
0.5
Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
0.4
APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Alam, appeal made for L.B.W.
0.3
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
0.2
Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
0.1
NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.