Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

48-1 (7.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

England are 48 for 1 with 12.2 overs left

England vs Pakistan

England vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first T20 international at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
28th Aug 2020
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
A G Wharf, M Burns
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Banton Not out 27
J.M. Bairstow c&b Wasim 2
D.J. Malan Not out 18
Extras 1w, 1
Total 7.4 Overs 48 - 1
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.I. Wasim 2 0 11 1
S.S. Afridi 2 0 10 0
M Amir 2 0 13 0
H. Rauf 1 0 6 0
S. Khan 0.1 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card