England vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England are 48 for 1 with 12.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Aug 2020
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|T. Banton
|Not out
|27
|J.M. Bairstow
|c&b Wasim
|2
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|18
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|7.4 Overs
|48 - 1
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.I. Wasim
|2
|0
|11
|1
|S.S. Afridi
|2
|0
|10
|0
|M Amir
|2
|0
|13
|0
|H. Rauf
|1
|0
|6
|0
|S. Khan
|0.1
|0
|6
|0