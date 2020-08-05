Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

 
Lunch
Badge

Pakistan

53-2  (25.0 ov)

Pakistan are 53 for 2

England vs Pakistan

England vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
5th - 9th Aug 2020
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
S J O'Shaughnessy

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.M. Khan Not out 27
A. Ali b Archer 16
A. Ali lbw Woakes 0
M.B. Azam Not out 4
Extras 1b, 5lb 6
Total 25.0 Overs 53 - 2
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 5 2 16 0
Broad 6 2 10 0
Woakes 8 2 14 1
J.C. Archer 6 3 7 1
Full Bowling Card