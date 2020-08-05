England vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
Pakistan are 53 for 2
Match Details
- Date
- 5th - 9th Aug 2020
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- S J O'Shaughnessy
pakistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S.M. Khan
|Not out
|27
|A. Ali
|b Archer
|16
|A. Ali
|lbw Woakes
|0
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|4
|Extras
|1b, 5lb
|6
|Total
|25.0 Overs
|53 - 2
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Anderson
|5
|2
|16
|0
|Broad
|6
|2
|10
|0
|Woakes
|8
|2
|14
|1
|J.C. Archer
|6
|3
|7
|1