Cricket Match
England
Pakistan
53-2 (25.0 ov)
England vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|53-2 (25.0 ov)
|Pakistan are 53 for 2
Pakistan 1st Innings53-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.M. Khan
|Not out
|27
|80
|4
|0
|33.75
|A. Ali
|b Archer
|16
|37
|2
|0
|43.24
|A. Ali (c)
|lbw Woakes
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|4
|27
|0
|0
|14.81
|Extras
|1b, 5lb
|6
|Total
|25.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|53
Fall of Wickets
- 36 Ali 15.1ov
- 43 Ali 18.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|5
|2
|16
|0
|3.20
|Broad
|6
|2
|10
|0
|1.67
|Woakes
|8
|2
|14
|1
|1.75
|J.C. Archer
|6
|3
|7
|1
|1.17
Match Details
- Date
- 5th - 9th Aug 2020
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- S J O'Shaughnessy
Live Commentary
24.6
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Slower ball full toss, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Anderson. That's lunch on day one. The first session comes to an end as Pakistan managed to score 53 runs for the loss of two wickets from 25 overs. Shan Masood and Babar Azam remain unbeaten on 27 and four runs respectively. For England, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer pick up a each. Can this duo play a responsible game and post a huge total on the board or will English seamers pick up early wickets? Will be back in about 40 minutes.
24.5
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
24.4
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
24.3
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
24.2
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, shy attempt by Pope, fielded by Archer.
24.1
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
23.6
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.
23.5
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
23.4
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
23.3
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
23.2
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
23.1
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
22.6
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Broad.
22.5
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Archer, fielded by Pope.
22.4
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
22.3
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
22.2
APPEAL! Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, hit pad to gully for no runs, by Pope, appeal made for L.B.W.
22.1
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
21.6
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Bess.
21.5
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
21.4
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
21.3
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
21.2
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
21.1
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
20.6
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
20.5
APPEAL! Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope, appeal made for L.B.W.
20.4
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
20.3
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs, dropped catch by Sibley.
20.2
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
20.1
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
19.6
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Archer.
19.5
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
19.4
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
19.3
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
19.2
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Archer.
19.1
Jofra Archer to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bess.
18.6
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
18.5
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Archer.
18.4
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
18.3
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
18.2
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
18.1
OUT! L.B.W. Chris Woakes to Azhar Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point. Plumb in front! Azhar looks to defend the length ball but misses as the delivery raps onto his pad. A loud shout for lbw by the bowler and the umpire signals out. Azhar Ali opts for the review. Third umpire replays show that the ball pitching outside off and the wickets are hitting. The third umpire stays with the on-field umpire and signals out.
17.6
Jofra Archer to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
17.5
Jofra Archer to Shan Masood. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
17.4
Jofra Archer to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
17.3
Jofra Archer to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Archer.
17.2
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Shan Masood. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Lucky boundary! Masood looks defend the length delivery but gets a thick edge and the ball goes to the third-man fence for a boundary.
17.1
Jofra Archer to Shan Masood. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
16.6
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
16.5
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
16.4
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
16.3
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
16.2
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
16.1
Chris Woakes to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Broad.
15.6
Jofra Archer to Azhar Ali. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
15.5
Jofra Archer to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bess.
15.4
Jofra Archer to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler. Rain stops play. Players and officials are walking back to the dressing room. Stay tuned for further updates
15.3
Jofra Archer to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
15.2
Jofra Archer to Azhar Ali. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
15.1
OUT! Bowled. Jofra Archer to Abid Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to. Cleaned him up! First wicket down for Pakistan! Abid Ali looks to defend the length ball but misses as the delivery brushes his pad and crashes onto the stumps. Abid Ali departs for 16 runs.