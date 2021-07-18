Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
England

189-7 (17.5 ov)
In Play
Pakistan

 

England are 189 for 7 with 2.1 overs left

England vs Pakistan

England vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the second T20 international in Leeds. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
18th Jul 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
A G Wharf, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S J O'Shaughnessy

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Hafeez b Wasim 10
J.C. Buttler c Azam b Hasnain 59
D.J. Malan c Khan b Wasim 1
M.M. Ali c Azam b Hasnain 36
L.S. Livingstone run out (Khan) 38
J.M. Bairstow c Zaman b Khan 13
T.K. Curran c Maqsood b Hasnain 9
C.J. Jordan Not out 14
Extras 1nb, 6w, 2lb 9
Total 17.5 Overs 189 - 7
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.I. Wasim 4 0 37 2
S.S. Afridi 3 0 22 0
M. Hasnain 3.3 0 45 3
H. Rauf 3 0 45 0
S. Khan 4 0 33 1
Full Bowling Card