England vs Pakistan

Day 1 of 1
In Play
England are 189 for 7 with 2.1 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Jul 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J O'Shaughnessy
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Hafeez b Wasim
|10
|J.C. Buttler
|c Azam b Hasnain
|59
|D.J. Malan
|c Khan b Wasim
|1
|M.M. Ali
|c Azam b Hasnain
|36
|L.S. Livingstone
|run out (Khan)
|38
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Zaman b Khan
|13
|T.K. Curran
|c Maqsood b Hasnain
|9
|C.J. Jordan
|Not out
|14
|Extras
|1nb, 6w, 2lb
|9
|Total
|17.5 Overs
|189 - 7
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.I. Wasim
|4
|0
|37
|2
|S.S. Afridi
|3
|0
|22
|0
|M. Hasnain
|3.3
|0
|45
|3
|H. Rauf
|3
|0
|45
|0
|S. Khan
|4
|0
|33
|1