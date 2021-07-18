Cricket Match
England
191-7 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan
England vs Pakistan
|England 1st
|191-7 (18.2 ov)
|England are 191 for 7 with 1.4 overs left
England 1st Innings191-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Hafeez b Wasim
|10
|4
|1
|1
|250.00
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c Azam b Hasnain
|59
|39
|7
|2
|151.28
|D.J. Malan
|c Khan b Wasim
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|M.M. Ali
|c Azam b Hasnain
|36
|16
|6
|1
|225.00
|L.S. Livingstone
|run out (Khan)
|38
|23
|2
|3
|165.22
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Zaman b Khan
|13
|7
|2
|0
|185.71
|T.K. Curran
|c Maqsood b Hasnain
|9
|7
|1
|0
|128.57
|C.J. Jordan
|Not out
|14
|7
|1
|1
|200.00
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|1nb, 6w, 2lb
|9
|Total
|18.2 Overs, 7 wkts
|191
- To Bat:
- S. Mahmood,
- M.W. Parkinson
Fall of Wickets
- 11 Roy 0.4ov
- 18 Malan 2.3ov
- 85 Ali 7.4ov
- 137 Buttler 13.2ov
- 153 Bairstow 14.5ov
- 164 Livingstone 15.3ov
- 182 Curran 17.2ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.I. Wasim
|4
|0
|37
|2
|9.25
|S.S. Afridi
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|M. Hasnain
|4
|0
|51
|3
|12.75
|H. Rauf
|3.2
|0
|46
|0
|13.80
|S. Khan
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Jul 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J O'Shaughnessy
Live Commentary
-
18.2
Haris Rauf to Adil Rashid. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
18.1
Haris Rauf to Adil Rashid. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
17.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
17.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Chris Jordan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
17.4
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Chris Jordan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
17.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Chris Jordan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
17.2
OUT! Caught. Muhammad Hasnain to Tom Curran. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, caught by Maqsood.
-
17.1
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Tom Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
16.6
SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Chris Jordan. Full toss, middle stump deep in crease flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
16.5
Shaheen Afridi to Tom Curran. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
16.4
Shaheen Afridi to Tom Curran. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
16.3
Shaheen Afridi to Tom Curran. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
16.2
Shaheen Afridi to Chris Jordan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
16.1
Shaheen Afridi to Tom Curran. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
15.6
Haris Rauf to Chris Jordan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Maqsood.
-
15.5
Haris Rauf to Chris Jordan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
15.4
Haris Rauf to Tom Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
15.3
OUT! Run Out. Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg, fielded by Khan. Miscommunication between these two batsmen ends up in a wicket.
-
15.2
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
15.1
SIX! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
14.6
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
14.5
OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Zaman. In the air for miles. Fakhar Zaman comes underneath it and takes it comfortably to dismiss Jonny Bairstow.
-
14.4
Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
14.3
Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.
-
14.2
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, run save by Khan, fielded by Hafeez.
-
14.1
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
13.6
FREE HIT. Muhammad Hasnain to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
13.6
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Jonny Bairstow. Beamer, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to fine leg and it was a no ball.
-
13.5
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
13.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
13.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
13.2
OUT! Caught. Muhammad Hasnain to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Azam. Huge wicket for Pakistan. Muhammad Hasnain brings up the much-needed breakthrough. Jos Buttler departs for a well made 59.
-
13.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
12.6
SIX! Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
12.5
Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
12.4
Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.3
Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
12.2
Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
12.1
SIX! Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
11.6
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Googly back of a length, wide outside off stump moves in front cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.
-
11.5
Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
11.4
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
11.4
Wide Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.3
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.3
Wide Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.3
Wide Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.2
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
11.1
Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afridi. 14th T20I fifty for Jos Buttler.
-
10.6
Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.
-
10.5
Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
10.4
Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Hasnain.
-
10.3
Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
10.2
Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
10.1
Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
9.6
Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
9.5
SIX! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Liam Livingstone clears the ropes with ease.
-
9.4
Haris Rauf to Jos Buttler. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
9.3
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
9.2
Haris Rauf to Jos Buttler. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
9.1
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
8.6
Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
8.5
Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, mis-fielded by Hafeez.
-
8.4
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
8.3
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
8.2
Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
8.1
Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.