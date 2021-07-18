Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

191-7 (18.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

England are 191 for 7 with 1.4 overs left

England vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
England 1st 191-7 (18.2 ov)
England 1st Innings191-7

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c Hafeez b Wasim 10 4 1 1 250.00
J.C. Buttler (c) c Azam b Hasnain 59 39 7 2 151.28
D.J. Malan c Khan b Wasim 1 5 0 0 20.00
M.M. Ali c Azam b Hasnain 36 16 6 1 225.00
L.S. Livingstone run out (Khan) 38 23 2 3 165.22
J.M. Bairstow c Zaman b Khan 13 7 2 0 185.71
T.K. Curran c Maqsood b Hasnain 9 7 1 0 128.57
C.J. Jordan Not out 14 7 1 1 200.00
A.U. Rashid Not out 2 3 0 0 66.67
Extras 1nb, 6w, 2lb 9
Total 18.2 Overs, 7 wkts 191
To Bat: 
S. Mahmood,
M.W. Parkinson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 11 Roy 0.4ov
  2. 18 Malan 2.3ov
  3. 85 Ali 7.4ov
  4. 137 Buttler 13.2ov
  5. 153 Bairstow 14.5ov
  6. 164 Livingstone 15.3ov
  7. 182 Curran 17.2ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.I. Wasim 4 0 37 2 9.25
S.S. Afridi 3 0 22 0 7.33
M. Hasnain 4 0 51 3 12.75
H. Rauf 3.2 0 46 0 13.80
S. Khan 4 0 33 1 8.25

Match Details

Date
18th Jul 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
A G Wharf, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S J O'Shaughnessy

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 18, 2021 4:02pm

  •  

    18.2

    Haris Rauf to Adil Rashid. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.

  •  

    18.1

    Haris Rauf to Adil Rashid. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    17.6

    Muhammad Hasnain to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    17.5

    Muhammad Hasnain to Chris Jordan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    17.4

    FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Chris Jordan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Muhammad Hasnain to Chris Jordan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Wasim.

  • 17.2

    OUT! Caught. Muhammad Hasnain to Tom Curran. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, caught by Maqsood.

  •  

    17.1

    FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Tom Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.6

    SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Chris Jordan. Full toss, middle stump deep in crease flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    16.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Tom Curran. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    16.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Tom Curran. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    16.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Tom Curran. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    16.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Chris Jordan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.

  •  

    16.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Tom Curran. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    15.6

    Haris Rauf to Chris Jordan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Maqsood.

  •  

    15.5

    Haris Rauf to Chris Jordan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    15.4

    Haris Rauf to Tom Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  • 15.3

    OUT! Run Out. Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg, fielded by Khan. Miscommunication between these two batsmen ends up in a wicket.

  •  

    15.2

    FOUR! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.1

    SIX! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.

  • 14.5

    OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Zaman. In the air for miles. Fakhar Zaman comes underneath it and takes it comfortably to dismiss Jonny Bairstow.

  •  

    14.4

    Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    14.3

    Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    14.2

    Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, run save by Khan, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    14.1

    Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    13.6

    FREE HIT. Muhammad Hasnain to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    13.6

    FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Jonny Bairstow. Beamer, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to fine leg and it was a no ball.

  •  

    13.5

    FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    13.3

    Muhammad Hasnain to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run.

  • 13.2

    OUT! Caught. Muhammad Hasnain to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Azam. Huge wicket for Pakistan. Muhammad Hasnain brings up the much-needed breakthrough. Jos Buttler departs for a well made 59.

  •  

    13.1

    Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    12.6

    SIX! Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    12.4

    Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    12.2

    Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    12.1

    SIX! Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Googly back of a length, wide outside off stump moves in front cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.

  •  

    11.5

    Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    11.4

    Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    11.4

    Wide Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    11.3

    Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    11.3

    Wide Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    11.3

    Wide Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    11.2

    FOUR! Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afridi. 14th T20I fifty for Jos Buttler.

  •  

    10.6

    Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.

  •  

    10.5

    Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    10.4

    Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Hasnain.

  •  

    10.3

    Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    10.2

    Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    10.1

    Imad Wasim to Jos Buttler. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    9.6

    Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    9.5

    SIX! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Liam Livingstone clears the ropes with ease.

  •  

    9.4

    Haris Rauf to Jos Buttler. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.

  •  

    9.3

    FOUR! Haris Rauf to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Haris Rauf to Jos Buttler. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    9.1

    FOUR! Haris Rauf to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    8.5

    Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, mis-fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    8.4

    Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.

  •  

    8.3

    Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    8.2

    Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    8.1

    Shadab Khan to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

