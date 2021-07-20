Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

69-3  (8.4 ov)

Pakistan are 69 for 3 with 11.2 overs left

England vs Pakistan

England vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the series-deciding third T20 between England and Pakistan. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
20th Jul 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
A G Wharf, D J Millns
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S J O'Shaughnessy

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M. Rizwan Not out 36
M.B. Azam s Buttler b Rashid 11
S. Maqsood c Roy b Rashid 13
M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Rashid 1
Extras 2w, 4b, 2lb 8
Total 8.4 Overs 69 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Willey 2 0 10 0
S. Mahmood 2 0 19 0
Jordan 2 0 15 0
Rashid 1.1 0 10 2
L.S. Livingstone 1 0 7 0
Full Bowling Card