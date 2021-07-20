England vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
In Play
Pakistan are 69 for 3 with 11.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Jul 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J O'Shaughnessy
pakistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|36
|M.B. Azam
|s Buttler b Rashid
|11
|S. Maqsood
|c Roy b Rashid
|13
|M. Hafeez
|c Bairstow b Rashid
|1
|Extras
|2w, 4b, 2lb
|8
|Total
|8.4 Overs
|69 - 3
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Willey
|2
|0
|10
|0
|S. Mahmood
|2
|0
|19
|0
|Jordan
|2
|0
|15
|0
|Rashid
|1.1
|0
|10
|2
|L.S. Livingstone
|1
|0
|7
|0