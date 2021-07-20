Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

69-3  (9.1 ov)

Pakistan are 69 for 3 with 10.5 overs left

England vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 69-3 (9.1 ov)
Pakistan 1st Innings69-3

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M. Rizwan Not out 36 26 3 2 138.46
M.B. Azam (c) s Buttler b Rashid 11 13 1 0 84.62
S. Maqsood c Roy b Rashid 13 12 2 0 108.33
M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Rashid 1 2 0 0 50.00
F. Zaman Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 2w, 4b, 2lb 8
Total 9.1 Overs, 3 wkts 69
To Bat: 
S. Khan,
S.I. Wasim,
H. Ali,
S.S. Afridi,
U. Qadir,
M. Hasnain

Fall of Wickets

  1. 42 Azam 5.2ov
  2. 67 Maqsood 8.1ov
  3. 69 Hafeez 8.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Willey 2 0 10 0 5.00
S. Mahmood 2 0 19 0 9.50
Jordan 2 0 15 0 7.50
Rashid 1.1 0 10 2 8.57
L.S. Livingstone 1 0 7 0 7.00

Match Details

Date
20th Jul 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
A G Wharf, D J Millns
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S J O'Shaughnessy

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 20, 2021 7:16pm

  •  

    9.1

    Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    8.6

    Adil Rashid to Fakhar Zaman. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    8.5

    Adil Rashid to Fakhar Zaman. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  • 8.4

    OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Bairstow.

  •  

    8.3

    Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    8.2

    Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 8.1

    OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Roy. Maqsood tries to go over the fielder in the deep but he didn't.

  •  

    7.6

    FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Liam Livingstone to Sohaib Maqsood. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    7.4

    Liam Livingstone to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    7.3

    Liam Livingstone to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler. Gifted runs to the opposition.

  •  

    7.2

    Liam Livingstone to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    7.1

    Liam Livingstone to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.6

    Chris Jordan to Sohaib Maqsood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    6.5

    Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    6.4

    Chris Jordan to Sohaib Maqsood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    6.3

    Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    6.2

    Chris Jordan to Sohaib Maqsood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    6.1

    Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    5.6

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.5

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.4

    Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    5.3

    Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  • 5.2

    OUT! Stumped. Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Googly length ball, off stump down the track driving, missed, by Buttler. Pakistan have lost their skipper.

  •  

    5.2

    Wide Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Slider length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    5.1

    Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan. Googly length ball, middle stump down the track pushing, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    4.6

    Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    4.5

    Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    4.4

    Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    4.3

    Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    4.2

    Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    4.1

    SIX! Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    3.5

    Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    3.4

    Chris Jordan to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    3.3

    Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    3.2

    Chris Jordan to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    3.1

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Babar Azam. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, top edge past third man for 4 runs. A lucky boundary for Pakistan.

  •  

    3.1

    Wide Chris Jordan to Babar Azam. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.6

    David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    2.5

    SIX! David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.4

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    2.3

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.2

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    2.1

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    1.6

    FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.5

    FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. First boundary of the game from Rizwan's bat.

  •  

    1.4

    Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    1.2

    Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    1.1

    Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    0.6

    David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, hit pad to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.5

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Roy.

  •  

    0.4

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, shy attempt by Rashid, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    0.3

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

Full Commentary