69-3 (9.1 ov)
England vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|69-3 (9.1 ov)
|Pakistan are 69 for 3 with 10.5 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings69-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|36
|26
|3
|2
|138.46
|M.B. Azam (c)
|s Buttler b Rashid
|11
|13
|1
|0
|84.62
|S. Maqsood
|c Roy b Rashid
|13
|12
|2
|0
|108.33
|M. Hafeez
|c Bairstow b Rashid
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|F. Zaman
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2w, 4b, 2lb
|8
|Total
|9.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|69
Fall of Wickets
- 42 Azam 5.2ov
- 67 Maqsood 8.1ov
- 69 Hafeez 8.4ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|S. Mahmood
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|Jordan
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|Rashid
|1.1
|0
|10
|2
|8.57
|L.S. Livingstone
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Jul 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J O'Shaughnessy
Live Commentary
-
9.1
Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.6
Adil Rashid to Fakhar Zaman. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
8.5
Adil Rashid to Fakhar Zaman. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.4
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Bairstow.
-
8.3
Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
8.2
Adil Rashid to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
8.1
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Roy. Maqsood tries to go over the fielder in the deep but he didn't.
-
7.6
FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
7.5
Liam Livingstone to Sohaib Maqsood. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
7.4
Liam Livingstone to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
7.3
Liam Livingstone to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler. Gifted runs to the opposition.
-
7.2
Liam Livingstone to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
7.1
Liam Livingstone to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.6
Chris Jordan to Sohaib Maqsood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
6.5
Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to short leg for 1 run.
-
6.4
Chris Jordan to Sohaib Maqsood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
6.3
Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
6.2
Chris Jordan to Sohaib Maqsood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
6.1
Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
5.6
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
5.5
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
5.4
Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.3
Adil Rashid to Sohaib Maqsood. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
5.2
OUT! Stumped. Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Googly length ball, off stump down the track driving, missed, by Buttler. Pakistan have lost their skipper.
-
5.2
Wide Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Slider length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.1
Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan. Googly length ball, middle stump down the track pushing, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
4.6
Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
4.5
Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
4.4
Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
4.3
Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
4.2
Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
4.1
SIX! Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
3.6
Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
3.5
Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
3.4
Chris Jordan to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
3.3
Chris Jordan to Mohammad Rizwan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
3.2
Chris Jordan to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
3.1
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Babar Azam. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, top edge past third man for 4 runs. A lucky boundary for Pakistan.
-
3.1
Wide Chris Jordan to Babar Azam. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.6
David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
2.5
SIX! David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
2.4
David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short leg for 1 run.
-
2.3
David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.2
David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
2.1
David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
1.6
FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
1.5
FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. First boundary of the game from Rizwan's bat.
-
1.4
Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
1.3
Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
1.2
Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
1.1
Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
0.6
David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, hit pad to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.5
David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Roy.
-
0.4
David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, shy attempt by Rashid, fielded by Morgan.
-
0.3
David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.2
David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.