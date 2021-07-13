England vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Pakistan are 21 for 1 with 45.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Jul 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- D J Millns, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
pakistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|I. ul-Haq
|Not out
|13
|F. Zaman
|c Crawley b Mahmood
|6
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|5.0 Overs
|21 - 1
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S. Mahmood
|2.5
|0
|14
|1
|Gregory
|2
|0
|7
|0