Cricket Match
England
Pakistan
26-1 (5.5 ov)
England vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|26-1 (5.5 ov)
|Pakistan are 26 for 1 with 44.1 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings26-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|Not out
|17
|19
|4
|0
|89.47
|F. Zaman
|c Crawley b Mahmood
|6
|14
|1
|0
|42.86
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|5.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|26
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Zaman 4.4ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Mahmood
|3
|0
|14
|1
|4.67
|Gregory
|2.3
|0
|12
|0
|4.80
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Jul 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- D J Millns, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
-
5.5
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
5.4
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
5.4
Wide Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Simpson.
-
5.3
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
5.2
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
5.1
FOUR! Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
4.6
Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.5
Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Carse.
-
4.4
OUT! Caught. Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip, caught by Crawley.
-
4.4
Wide Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Simpson.
-
4.3
Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Carse.
-
4.2
Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Carse.
-
4.2
Wide Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Simpson.
-
4.1
Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
3.6
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
3.5
Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Carse.
-
3.4
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Carse.
-
3.3
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
3.2
FOUR! Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.1
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
2.6
Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
2.5
Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
2.4
Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
2.3
FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
2.2
Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
2.1
Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Carse, fielded by Simpson.
-
1.6
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Parkinson.
-
1.5
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
1.4
Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
1.3
Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Carse.
-
1.2
Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
0.6
Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
0.5
Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, to leg no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
0.4
FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
0.3
Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
0.2
Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.