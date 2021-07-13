Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

26-1  (5.5 ov)

Pakistan are 26 for 1 with 44.1 overs left

England vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 26-1 (5.5 ov)
Pakistan are 26 for 1 with 44.1 overs left

Pakistan 1st Innings26-1

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
I. ul-Haq Not out 17 19 4 0 89.47
F. Zaman c Crawley b Mahmood 6 14 1 0 42.86
M.B. Azam (c) Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 3w, 3
Total 5.5 Overs, 1 wkts 26
To Bat: 
M. Rizwan,
S. Shakeel,
S. Maqsood,
S. Khan,
F. Ashraf,
H. Ali,
S.S. Afridi,
H. Rauf

Fall of Wickets

  1. 21 Zaman 4.4ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Mahmood 3 0 14 1 4.67
Gregory 2.3 0 12 0 4.80

Match Details

Date
13th Jul 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
D J Millns, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 13, 2021 1:27pm

  •  

    5.5

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    5.4

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    5.4

    Wide Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    5.3

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    5.2

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    5.1

    FOUR! Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Saqib Mahmood to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Carse.

  • 4.4

    OUT! Caught. Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip, caught by Crawley.

  •  

    4.4

    Wide Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    4.3

    Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Carse.

  •  

    4.2

    Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Carse.

  •  

    4.2

    Wide Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    4.1

    Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    3.6

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    3.5

    Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Carse.

  •  

    3.4

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Carse.

  •  

    3.3

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    3.2

    FOUR! Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    2.6

    Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    2.5

    Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    2.4

    Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    2.1

    Saqib Mahmood to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Carse, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    1.6

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Parkinson.

  •  

    1.5

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    1.4

    Lewis Gregory to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    1.3

    Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Carse.

  •  

    1.2

    Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Lewis Gregory to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    0.6

    Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    0.5

    Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, to leg no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    0.4

    FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    0.2

    Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Simpson.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

Full Commentary