Cricket Match
England
124-4
Pakistan
232-6 (20.0 ov)
England vs Pakistan
|England 1st
|124-4 (10.5 ov)
|Pakistan 1st
|232-6 (20.0 ov)
|England need 109 runs to win from 9.1 overs
England 1st Innings124-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.J. Malan
|c&b Afridi
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16.67
|J.J. Roy
|c Azam b Khan
|32
|13
|2
|3
|246.15
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Wasim b Afridi
|11
|7
|1
|1
|157.14
|M.M. Ali
|c Rauf b Hasnain
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|L.S. Livingstone
|Not out
|64
|24
|4
|6
|266.67
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|Not out
|8
|11
|0
|0
|72.73
|Extras
|6w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|10.5 Overs, 4 wkts
|124
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Malan 1.3ov
- 42 Bairstow 3.3ov
- 48 Ali 4.3ov
- 82 Roy 6.4ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.I. Wasim
|3
|0
|37
|0
|12.33
|S.S. Afridi
|2
|0
|21
|2
|10.50
|M. Hasnain
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
|H. Rauf
|1.3
|0
|22
|0
|14.67
|S. Khan
|2
|0
|32
|1
|16.00
Pakistan 1st Innings232-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|c Bairstow b Gregory
|63
|41
|8
|1
|153.66
|M.B. Azam (c)
|c Bairstow b Willey
|85
|49
|8
|3
|173.47
|S. Maqsood
|c Willey b Curran
|19
|7
|1
|2
|271.43
|F. Zaman
|c Roy b Mahmood
|26
|8
|1
|3
|325.00
|M. Hafeez
|b Curran
|24
|10
|1
|3
|240.00
|A. Khan
|Not out
|5
|3
|1
|0
|166.67
|S.I. Wasim
|run out (Roy)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|150.00
|Extras
|3w, 4lb
|7
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|232
- To Bat:
- S. Khan,
- S.S. Afridi,
- H. Rauf,
- M. Hasnain
Fall of Wickets
- 150 Rizwan 14.4ov
- 169 Maqsood 15.5ov
- 175 Azam 16.2ov
- 221 Hafeez 18.6ov
- 221 Zaman 19.1ov
- 232 Wasim 19.6ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|4
|0
|39
|1
|9.75
|S. Mahmood
|4
|0
|46
|1
|11.50
|T.K. Curran
|4
|0
|47
|2
|11.75
|Gregory
|2
|0
|25
|1
|12.50
|M.W. Parkinson
|4
|0
|47
|0
|11.75
|L.S. Livingstone
|2
|0
|24
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Jul 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- M J Saggers, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- A G Wharf
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J O'Shaughnessy
Live Commentary
-
10.5
Haris Rauf to Eoin Morgan. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
10.4
APPEAL! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Half volley, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to point for 1 run, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
10.3
Haris Rauf to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
10.2
Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
10.1
Haris Rauf to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
9.6
Imad Wasim to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.
-
9.5
Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
9.4
Imad Wasim to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
9.3
Imad Wasim to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rauf.
-
9.2
Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
9.1
FOUR! Imad Wasim to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
8.6
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.
-
8.5
SIX! Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
8.4
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Liam Livingstone brings up the fastest T20I fifty for England.
-
8.3
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.
-
8.2
SIX! Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
8.1
Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.
-
7.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
7.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
7.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
7.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
7.2
Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Rauf.
-
7.1
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
7.1
Wide Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
6.6
Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
6.5
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
6.4
OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Azam. Huge wicket for Pakistan. Jason Roy departs for well made 32.
-
6.3
Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
6.2
SIX! Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner short, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
6.1
SIX! Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone. Googly short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
5.6
Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, to leg on the front foot glancing, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
5.5
SIX! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
5.4
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
5.3
SIX! Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled over third man for 6 runs, dropped catch by Hasnain.
-
5.2
Haris Rauf to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maqsood.
-
5.1
Haris Rauf to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Khan, fielded by Afridi.
-
4.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to fourth slip for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
4.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
4.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
4.3
OUT! Caught. Muhammad Hasnain to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Rauf. Magnificient catch from Rauf. There was a collapse, but Rauf grabs it nicely to dismiss Moeen Ali.
-
4.2
Muhammad Hasnain to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
4.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
3.6
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
3.5
Shaheen Afridi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
3.4
Shaheen Afridi to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Azam.
-
3.3
OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, caught by Wasim. Another wicket for Shaheen Afridi.
-
3.2
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
3.1
SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
2.6
SIX! Imad Wasim to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
2.5
SIX! Imad Wasim to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
2.4
Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump backing away pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan.
-
2.3
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
2.2
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
2.1
SIX! Imad Wasim to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
1.6
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Jonny Bairstow beautifully punished the slower delivery.
-
1.5
APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan, appeal made for Caught.
-
1.4
Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
1.3
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler. What a reflex catch from Shaheen Afridi while completing his followthrough.
-
1.2
Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
1.1
APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to third slip for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
1.1
Wide Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
0.6
FOUR! Imad Wasim to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
0.4
Imad Wasim to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
0.3
Imad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
0.2
APPEAL! Imad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for no runs, fielded by Afridi, appeal made for Caught.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Imad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.