England vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Pakistan are 141 all out with 14.4 overs left - Between Innings
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Jul 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D Mills
pakistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|I. ul-Haq
|lbw Mahmood
|0
|F. Zaman
|c Crawley b Parkinson
|47
|M.B. Azam
|c Crawley b Mahmood
|0
|M. Rizwan
|c Simpson b Gregory
|13
|S. Shakeel
|lbw Mahmood
|5
|S. Maqsood
|run out (Vince)
|19
|S. Khan
|c Malan b Overton
|30
|F. Ashraf
|c Simpson b Mahmood
|5
|H. Ali
|c Malan b Parkinson
|6
|S.S. Afridi
|c Stokes b Overton
|12
|H. Rauf
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 3w,
|4
|Total
|All Out, 35.2 Overs
|141
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S. Mahmood
|10
|1
|42
|4
|Gregory
|4
|1
|11
|1
|Overton
|6.2
|0
|23
|2
|B.A. Carse
|7
|0
|31
|0
|M.W. Parkinson
|7
|0
|28
|2
|Stokes
|1
|0
|6
|0