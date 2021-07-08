Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
Badge

Pakistan

141  (35.2 ov)

Pakistan are 141 all out with 14.4 overs left - Between Innings

England vs Pakistan

England vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over text commentary and in-play clips from the first ODI in Cardiff. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
8th Jul 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sophia Gardens Cardiff
Umpires
A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D Mills

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. ul-Haq lbw Mahmood 0
F. Zaman c Crawley b Parkinson 47
M.B. Azam c Crawley b Mahmood 0
M. Rizwan c Simpson b Gregory 13
S. Shakeel lbw Mahmood 5
S. Maqsood run out (Vince) 19
S. Khan c Malan b Overton 30
F. Ashraf c Simpson b Mahmood 5
H. Ali c Malan b Parkinson 6
S.S. Afridi c Stokes b Overton 12
H. Rauf Not out 0
Extras 1nb, 3w, 4
Total All Out, 35.2 Overs 141
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S. Mahmood 10 1 42 4
Gregory 4 1 11 1
Overton 6.2 0 23 2
B.A. Carse 7 0 31 0
M.W. Parkinson 7 0 28 2
Stokes 1 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card