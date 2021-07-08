Cricket Match
England
Pakistan
141 (35.2 ov)
England vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|141All out (35.2 ov)
|Pakistan are 141 all out with 14.4 overs left - Between Innings
Pakistan 1st Innings141 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|lbw Mahmood
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|F. Zaman
|c Crawley b Parkinson
|47
|67
|6
|0
|70.15
|M.B. Azam (c)
|c Crawley b Mahmood
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Rizwan
|c Simpson b Gregory
|13
|9
|3
|0
|144.44
|S. Shakeel
|lbw Mahmood
|5
|13
|1
|0
|38.46
|S. Maqsood
|run out (Vince)
|19
|32
|1
|1
|59.38
|S. Khan
|c Malan b Overton
|30
|43
|0
|1
|69.77
|F. Ashraf
|c Simpson b Mahmood
|5
|12
|0
|0
|41.67
|H. Ali
|c Malan b Parkinson
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|S.S. Afridi
|c Stokes b Overton
|12
|22
|1
|0
|54.55
|H. Rauf
|Not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 3w,
|4
|Total
|All Out, 35.2 Overs
|141
Fall of Wickets
- 0 ul-Haq 0.1ov
- 0 Azam 0.3ov
- 17 Rizwan 3.2ov
- 26 Shakeel 6.6ov
- 79 Maqsood 18.3ov
- 90 Zaman 21.5ov
- 101 Ashraf 26.2ov
- 123 Ali 29.3ov
- 134 Khan 33.3ov
- 141 Afridi 35.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Mahmood
|10
|1
|42
|4
|4.20
|Gregory
|4
|1
|11
|1
|2.75
|Overton
|6.2
|0
|23
|2
|3.63
|B.A. Carse
|7
|0
|31
|0
|4.43
|M.W. Parkinson
|7
|0
|28
|2
|4.00
|Stokes
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Jul 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D Mills
Live Commentary
-
35.2
OUT! Caught. Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Stokes. Craig Overton picks up his second wicket of the day. An easy catch for Stokes. Pakistan got bowled out for 141. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 47. The top-order failed to score runs on the board for Pakistan. Saqib Mahmood was excellent with the ball as he grabbed four wickets. Join us for the run chase in 40 minutes.
-
35.1
Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, dropped catch by Parkinson.
-
34.6
Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Parkinson.
-
34.5
Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
34.4
Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
34.3
Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
34.2
FOUR! Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
34.1
Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
33.6
Craig Overton to Haris Rauf. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs.
-
33.5
Craig Overton to Haris Rauf. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Parkinson.
-
33.4
Craig Overton to Haris Rauf. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
33.3
OUT! Caught. Craig Overton to Shadab Khan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Malan. Craig Overton picks up his maiden ODI wicket. Another simple catch for Malan in the deep.
-
33.2
Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
33.1
Craig Overton to Shadab Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Carse.
-
32.6
Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
32.5
Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
32.4
Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
32.3
Brydon Carse to Shadab Khan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
32.2
Brydon Carse to Shaheen Afridi. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
32.1
Brydon Carse to Shadab Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
31.6
Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
31.5
Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
31.4
Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
31.4
Wide Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Simpson.
-
31.3
Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
31.2
Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
31.1
Craig Overton to Shaheen Afridi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
30.6
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
30.5
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
30.4
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Carse.
-
30.3
Saqib Mahmood to Shaheen Afridi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
30.2
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
30.1
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
29.6
Matthew Parkinson to Shaheen Afridi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
29.5
Matthew Parkinson to Shaheen Afridi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Carse.
-
29.4
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
29.3
OUT! Caught. Matthew Parkinson to Hassan Ali. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Malan. Hassan Ali goes for the wild slog sweep but miscues it. Malan takes the catch this time without making any mistake.
-
29.2
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
29.1
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, run save by Vince.
-
28.6
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
28.5
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
28.4
Saqib Mahmood to Hassan Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
28.3
Saqib Mahmood to Hassan Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
28.2
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
28.1
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Gregory.
-
27.6
FOUR! Matthew Parkinson to Hassan Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, dropped catch by Malan.
-
27.6
Wide Matthew Parkinson to Hassan Ali. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Simpson.
-
27.5
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Googly length ball, to leg backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
27.4
SIX! Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
27.3
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
27.2
Matthew Parkinson to Hassan Ali. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
27.1
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
26.6
Saqib Mahmood to Hassan Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
26.5
Saqib Mahmood to Hassan Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
26.4
Saqib Mahmood to Hassan Ali. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Simpson.
-
26.3
Saqib Mahmood to Hassan Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
26.2
OUT! Caught. Saqib Mahmood to Faheem Ashraf. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge, caught by Simpson. Edged and taken! The fourth scalp of the day for Saqib Mahmood. Seven down for Pakistan.
-
26.1
Saqib Mahmood to Shadab Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
25.6
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Googly length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
25.5
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
25.4
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
25.3
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
25.2
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
25.1
Matthew Parkinson to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, bottom edge for no runs, dropped catch by Simpson.